Keira Knightley is typically known for her dramatic work in dramas like Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, and The Imitation Game. This December, Knightley transforms into an elite spy and flaunts her inner action hero in Netflix’s new series Black Doves, which unveiled its first trailer on Wednesday.

It’s Christmastime in London, and Helen Webb (Knightley) continues to hide her secret life as a professional spy from her husband and kids. Helen works for the mysterious espionage organization known as the Black Doves. After her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is killed, Helen embarks on a revenge-fueled mission to identify the murderer.

Reed (Sarah Lancashire), Helen’s handler at Black Doves, recruits an old friend, Sam Young (Passages star Ben Whishaw), to watch over Helen and keep her safe. It won’t be easy, considering Helen will shoot, fight, and kill to get answers for Jason’s death.

Sam says, “I was sent here to keep you alive, not drag you into a series of escalating gunfights,” to which Helen responds: “If you try and stop me, I will kill you myself.”

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix

Black Doves’ ensemble includes Andrew Buchan, Kathryn Hunter, Ella Lily Hyland, Gabrielle Creevy, Omari Douglas, Luther Ford, Adeel Akhtar, Paapa Essiedu, Finn Bennett, Tracey Ullman, Sam Troughton, Adam Silver, and Ken Nwosu.

Joe Barton created, wrote, and executive produced Black Doves. Barton recently directed The Union, a Netflix action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry. Alex Gabassi and Lisa Gunning are directors of Black Doves, while Harry Munday is a producer. Executive producers include Knightley, Jane Featherstone, and Chris Fry.

All six episodes of Black Doves stream to Netflix on December 5, 2024. The series has been renewed for season 2.