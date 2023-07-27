3 Mark Wahlberg movies you need to watch on Netflix

You may have noticed that there are a surprising number of Mark Wahlberg-led movies on Netflix, including Mile 22, Father Stu, and Spenser Confidential. However, Wahlberg’s solo films tend to earn absolutely dreadful reviews, almost to an embarrassing degree.

It turns out that Wahlberg works much better in an ensemble cast or when paired up with a strong co-star. With this formula in mind, we’ve managed to put together the 3 best Mark Wahlberg movies to watch on Netflix, and they all have good reviews!

Recommended Videos

The Italian Job (2003)

Mark Wahlberg headlines the cast of The Italian Job as Charlie Croker, the leader of a team of thieves who pull off an improbable gold heist. However, one of Charlie’s teammates, Steve Frazelli (Ed Norton), betrays his friends, murders Charlie’s mentor, John Bridger (Donald Sutherland), and steals the gold for himself.

One year later, Charlie reassembles Handsome Rob (Jason Statham), Lyle (Seth Green), and Gilligan (Mos Def) to avenge John and steal the gold back from Steve. And their secret weapon is John’s daughter, Stella Bridger (Charlize Theron), whom Steve has never met before.

Watch The Italian Job on Netflix.

Ted (2012)

When John Bennett was a child, he wished upon a star for a friend and his teddy bear, Ted, came to life. That’s the premise behind Seth MacFarlane’s directorial debut, Ted, which catches up with John (Wahlberg) and Ted (MacFarlane) in their ‘30s. However, John’s girlfriend, Lori Collins (That ’90s Show‘s Mila Kunis), is over Ted’s outsized influence on their lives.

Despite Ted’s best efforts to build a life for himself, he can’t help dragging John into more mischief. And if Ted isn’t careful, he’ll destroy John’s relationship with Lori and lose his friend forever.

Watch Ted on Netflix.

Uncharted (2022)

The Uncharted movie was in development for so long that Wahlberg aged out of playing the lead character, Nathan “Nate” Drake, and was instead cast as Nate’s mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan. In a departure from the Sony PlayStation games that inspired the film, Tom Holland plays a much younger Nate who encounters Sully for the first time.

Sully claims that he worked with Nate’s long-missing brother, Sam Drake, and that if they find a missing treasure then it may lead them to Sam. But first, they will have to get by Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), and his dangerous right-hand woman, Jo Braddock (Tati Gabrielle).

Watch Uncharted on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations