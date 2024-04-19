 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (April 19-21)

Joe Allen
By
Three men stand in front of table in Air.
Amazon Prime VIdeo

Finding a great movie to watch can, somewhat perversely, be more difficult now than it was in an era when you had fewer choices. Now, you have access to a ton of streaming services, and each of those streaming services has plenty of great films, as well as a few terrible ones. Amazon Prime Video is one of those services filled to the brim with great movies, so much so that it can be hard to pick one.

We’ve selected three great, underrated movies that are now available on Prime Video, but that may not seem like obvious movies to pick. If you’re looking for something great to watch, but don’t want to wade through all the choices, these three movies are an excellent place to start.

Recommended Videos

Air (2023)

Skydance | Air | Official Trailer (2023)

Ben Affleck’s directorial output is a bit of a mixed bag, but Air was a triumphant return to form, even though it focuses on a rather obscure subject. The movie tells the story of Nike in the 1980s, and particularly of one man’s big bet that they could break into the basketball business in a major way by betting on a young kid named Michael Jordan.

Related

Air‘s genius comes in part from the way it chooses to largely avoid the legend of Michael Jordan in favor of the regular dudes who were sure he would be a star. Nike bet big on Michael Jordan, and, as it turned out, the bet paid off for both Nike and Jordan.

You can watch Air on Amazon Prime Video.

Thirteen Lives (2022)

Thirteen Lives Trailer #1 (2022) | Movieclips Trailers

Telling the true story of the Thai soccer team that was trapped in a cave in Thailand, and the massive effort that was made to rescue them, Thirteen Lives was one of the biggest surprises of the year in terms of its quality. Featuring an excellent cast that includes The Penguin‘s Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, and Viggo Mortensen, Thirteen Lives is kind of like Apollo 13 in that it’s just a great movie about professionals doing their jobs.

It’s fitting that Thirteen Lives was also directed by Apollo 13‘s Ron Howard, and while this movie isn’t as great as some of Howard’s best movies, it’s much better than you might have expected.

You can watch Thirteen Lives on Amazon Prime Video.

A Thousand and One (2023)

A THOUSAND AND ONE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters March 31

One of the more riveting dramas to fly under the radar in 2023, A Thousand and One tells the story of a mother and child as they struggle to survive over the course of more than a decade in New York City. One of the most remarkable things about this movie, in addition to Teyana Taylor’s award-worthy performance in the central role, is the ways it plays with your expectations of what it’s going to be.

This is, in many ways, a joyful story about a family forming even against the backdrop of incredible poverty. The way the movie changes and evolves as the years pass is fascinating, but those surprises are better left unspoiled.

You can watch A Thousand and One on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
If you have to watch one Netflix show this April, stream this one
A man stands close to a woman in Black Sails.

The best thing about Netflix is that there's almost never a shortage of new things to watch. In the first half of April, we've already seen the premiere of prominent original series including Ripley, Parasyte: The Grey, and Good Times, as well as the arrival of Sex and the City on loan from HBO and Max. But if you have to watch only one Netflix show this April, then the one you can't miss is Black Sails.

In 2014, Starz launched Black Sails as an original series in the vein of Spartacus, as well as the short-lived Camelot. This was also a post-Game of Thrones TV landscape, and Starz wanted to make a splash of its own. Since HBO had a such death grip on the fantasy genre, Starz went ahead with a show that's both a historical epic and also a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson's classic adventure novel Treasure Island. Even if you've never read Stevenson's book, almost everyone has heard of its most iconic character, Long John Silver. And while hedoes play a large role in Black Sails, the primary focus is on a lesser-known character from Treasure Island: Captain James Flint.

Read more
The 19 best YouTube videos for kids (April 2024)
A child stretching and moving his arms like a shark's mouth with animation behind him in the Pinking Baby Shark video on YouTube.

When you need a minute to get chores done or make a phone call, you might turn to YouTube for a video, any video, to keep your baby, toddler, or young child entertained. Meanwhile, older kids love spending hours scrolling through videos of all kinds on YouTube, whether they be about video games or of influencers and their silly antics. How can you cut through all the noise that's available to find videos that are not only age appropriate but also educational or inspirational in some way for kids?

We have you covered with the best YouTube videos for kids that range from fun videos about science to silly ones from top influencers, cooking videos, nursery rhymes, bedtime stories, and more. There are video options for all ages, arranged by age category so you can easily find content that will suit your little (or big!) kids.
Baby Shark Dance | 3babyshark Most Viewed Video | Animal Songs | PINKFONG Songs for Children
Pinkfong
Best for Ages 0-4
Baby Shark Dance | Sing and Dance! | Animal Songs | PINKFONG Songs for Children
We all know the song. Maybe it has been played over and over again in your home. But it might also be the only thing to keep your baby or toddler soothed when they need something to distract and entertain them. The catchy tune has been viewed and heard on YouTube more than 14 billion times. Watch kids sing about mommy, daddy, and grandma shark (doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo) as they dance amid animated fish.
It's just the right level of repetitiveness that, as little ones learn their words and sounds, they can replicate the tune with ease. Hearing the words over and over again will help with memory retention, and it’ll instantly put your kids in a good mood. Don’t forget to sing along, too!

Read more
3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in April 2024
The cast of UFO Factory.

There are a ton of new series on Hulu in April, including a surprisingly large amount of Korean originals. But the truth is that most of that new programming will be lost in the shuffle, especially if they aren't Hulu original series or shows that premiered on ABC or Fox first.

That's why every month, we take the time to put the spotlight on three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch. This month's selections include a new British dramaedy, an out-of-this-world Hulu original, and one of the all-time great PBS shows.
Dinosaur (2024)

Read more