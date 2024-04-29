 Skip to main content
Fallout is a huge hit. Watch these 3 great sci-fi shows on Amazon Prime Video now

Joe Allen
By
Ella Purnell in the Fallout TV show.
Amazon

For all of the great shows available on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service has definitely been searching for hits, and with Fallout, it looks like it’s got one. The series is adapted from the popular video game franchise of the same name, and is set in a post-apocalyptic future in which a young woman has to travel through a post-apocalyptic wasteland in order to find her father.

If you loved Fallout and are looking for other great sci-fi shows from Prime Video, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve pulled together three similar sci-fi shows available now on Prime Video, and each one is definitely worth checking out. (Warning: Some of them are a bit longer than others.)

The Expanse (2015-2022)

The Expanse - Seasons 1, 2, and 3 Now Streaming | Prime Video

One of the longest-running Prime Video series actually started at Syfy before hopping to the Amazon streamer in the middle of its run. The show is set in a future where humanity has colonized Mars and pieces of the asteroid belt, but many of the same political problems that plague us today still persist.

At the same time, an alien force of unknown origin is emerging and threatening to upend the global order. The Expanse features a complex, thoroughly constructed world that includes a panoply of factions and characters, but we spend most of our time with the crew of a single ship as they navigate the madness of the changing world around them.

The Expanse is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Outer Range (2022-)

Outer Range - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Yellowstone with a bit of a sci-fi twist, Outer Range stars Josh Brolin as a rancher who is dealing with the disappearance of his daughter-in-law when a large, black void suddenly appears on his property. This combination of the trappings of the Western genre with sci-fi makes for a pretty distinct combination, and one that is handled deftly throughout the show’s first season.

So much great sci-fi is meant to give the viewer a way to ask the biggest imaginable questions about our lives, and Outer Range gets at some of those questions, even as it centers on a character who tries, as much as possible, to remain grounded.

Outer Range is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Lost (2004-2010)

Lost Trailer (First Season)

Whatever you’ve heard about Lost, the truth is likely to be much more complicated and interesting. The show has a famously and (in my humble opinion) unjustly loathed finale, but regardless of how you wind up feeling about the conclusion, the show as a whole remains one of the great sci-fi series ever produced.

Following the survivors of a plane crash who are stranded together on an island filled with mystery, the show becomes more about the characters than about any of those individual mysteries. Lost is, above all, a show about love, and that’s what its haters never seemed to fully appreciate.

Lost is streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
