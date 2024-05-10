 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (May 10-12)

By
A man looks through a staircase in The Ninth Gate.
Artisan Films

May is a time for spring cleaning, and while that usually involves emptying out a cluttered closet, that should apply to clogged up streaming queues as well. There are too many movies to watch, and it can be a problem to figure out which one to choose for weekend viewing.

Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work for you. The following is a tidy list of three movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video that are sure to entertain you. From a ’90s comedy classic to an Oscar-nominated dramedy, it’s hard to go wrong with any of these great, underrated movies.

Recommended Videos

The Birdcage (1996)

Two men sit on a beach in The Birdcage.
MGM

Dinner parties are never that much fun in real life. They often involve awkward banter, bad food, and last longer than they should. But dinner parties in movies are somehow really entertaining to watch, and The Birdcage‘s climactic feast is one for the comedy ages. An American remake of the French classic La Cage aux Folles, the Mike Nichols-directed movie stars Robin Williams and Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building) as a long-partnered gay couple whose college-aged son (Dan Futterman) announces his engagement to a fellow student (a pre-Ally McBeal Calista Flockhart). The only problem? Her dad’s an ultra-conservative senator (Gene Hackman), and he wants to meet his daughter’s future in-laws to promote Republican family values after a sex scandal involving his political partner.

Related

What’s a resourceful nightclub owner and skilled drag performer to do? Well, the solution involves a lot of makeup, willful disbelief, and one of the most hilarious makeovers in the history of cinema. The Birdcage is often very funny, with Williams and Lane delivering jokes with their usual creative flair, but it’s Hackman, as the rigid father who takes a shine to Lane’s “mother,” and Dianne Wiest, as his perpetually neglected wife, who get the most laughs. By the time an impromptu dance-off to the tune of We Are Family rolls around, you might find yourself humming along in sweet satisfaction.

The Birdcage is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Big Chill (1983)

Six friends hang out in The Big Chill.
Columbia Pictures

Reunions are a great source of drama because it allows everyone involved a reason to reflect and ask, “Is my life any better than it was before?” Each character in The Big Chill is faced with not only this question but the answers they may not want to admit to themselves, let alone each other. The seven middle-aged friends at the center of the film are brought back together by the sudden death of one of their own, who committed suicide and left his young girlfriend to pick up the pieces.

While it uses death as a key plot device, The Big Chill isn’t somber; instead, it’s often joyous, and always compelling to watch. That’s because of the talented cast, which includes Glenn Close (who was nominated for an Oscar for her great performance), Kevin Kline, Jeff Goldblum, William Hurt, JoBeth Williams, and Tom Berenger, and the excellent soundtrack, which contains great ’60s and ’70s classics like Joy to the World, My Girl, and A Whiter Shade of Pale. The Big Chill is the ultimate hangout movie, and its relaxed vibes make for ideal weekend viewing.

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Sometimes, a movie’s plot is so inscrutable, even if you watch it a half-dozen times, you still don’t understand it. And sometimes, it doesn’t matter, provided the movie has something else to offer that is compelling enough to stick with it. The Ninth Gate is one of those movies. Part thriller, part horror movie, the Roman Polanski movie stars Johnny Depp as unscrupulous rare book dealer Dean Corso, who is tasked with finding one of the rarest books ever made: The Nine Gates of the Kingdom of Shadows. It’s rumored to hold the key to summoning the devil, but all Corso cares about is his paycheck.

Well, that’s until people start dying all around him, and he’s pursed across Europe by a mysterious woman (Emmanuelle Seigner) who could be friend, foe, or both. There’s also an elderly Satan worshipper, a bourgeoise sex cult not unlike the one in Stanley Kubrick‘s Eyes Wide Shut, and a person who seemingly floats in the air during a fight. It’s all very ridiculous, but it’s also very fun to watch. Polanski directs this nonsense with a straight face and a sure hand, and the score by Wojciech Kilar is wonderfully sinister and evocative.

The Ninth Gate is streaming on Amazon Prime Video via Freevee.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
4 great 1974 movies you need to watch right now
Warren Beaty as Joseph Frady sitting in a chair in the movie The Parallax View

A 50th birthday is a momentous occasion and marks a prodigious milestone -- halfway to a century is nothing to squawk at. It’s only fair that we respect our movies the same way, especially considering film itself is less than 150 years old. We’ve only broken the surface on what the art form can be, and much like a museum patron appreciating Renaissance greats, it’s our job as the viewer to keep the legacy of these movies alive.

Luckily for us, the movies of 1974 are not only great, but often mirror the same thoughts, paranoias, and experiences that we see in our present-day lives. While exaggerated to a point and perfectly placed within their time, here are a few films ranging from true classics to underrated gems that are celebrating the big 5-0 and are just as successful through a modern lens.
Chinatown (1974)

Read more
If you have to watch one Amazon Prime Video movie in May 2024, stream this one
A man points a gun in Run Lola Run.

Classic film lovers have a lot to enjoy on Amazon Prime Video in May, including some of Alfred Hitchcock's suspense thrillers like Psycho, Rear Window, and Rope. For comedy fans, there's Airplane! and Bottle Rocket, while Chocolat and Cold Mountain should warm the hearts of romance aficionados. Gattaca offers some sci-fi-adjacent drama, while Once Upon A Time In The West is the last great spaghetti western. But if you only watch one Amazon Prime Video movie in May 2024, our pick is the 1998 German thriller Run Lola Run.

Tom Tykwer wrote and directed Run Lola Run, which was considered an experimental film during its initial release. Franka Potente stars a Lola, a woman who only has 20 minutes to save the life of her boyfriend, Manni (Moritz Bleibtreu). And when fate conspires against Lola's efforts, she writes her own fate through sheer force of will. Run Lola Run is only 80 minutes long, but it moves at such a fast pace that you'll hardly notice the time. If you haven't seen Run Lola Run, these are the reasons why it's the movie to stream this month on Amazon Prime Video.
Franka Potente gives a terrific performance

Read more
3 great British TV crime shows you need to watch in May 2024
Two men stand on a beach in The Long Call.

May doesn't seem like the right time to watch mystery shows, which tend to be aided by cold weather or, at the very least, a storm or two. But the sun doesn't shine everywhere, and besides, if the mystery is good enough, any time is the right time to watch them.

The following three selections are ideal to stream for anyone seeking compelling characters, twisty narratives, and a few climactic revelations you won't soon forget. One show is set to premiere its third season this month, another is an underrated mystery set in the beautiful English seaside, and the other features an Oscar-winning actress in one of her best television roles.

Read more