Everything you need to know about Dune: Part Two

Dan Girolamo
By

Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel Dune is considered one of the most important and influential sci-fi works of all time. If you love Star Wars, there is no galaxy far, far away without Dune. However, the 1984 feature film adaptation by David Lynch (Mulholland Drive) flopped critically and commercially, tainting the public perception of Dune in the media. Despite multiple television series in the early 2000s, it was not until 2021’s Dune that the novel received a proper and worthy adaptation.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Dune stars Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) as Paul Atreides, the heir to the House Atreides on the planet, Caladan. Paul’s father and ruler of Caladan, Duke Leto Atreides (Moon Knight’s Oscar Isaac), is assigned to serve as the fiefholder of Arrakis, a mysterious desert planet home to the most valuable resource in the galaxy, spice. It is Duke Leto’s dream to bring peace to Arrakis and form an alliance with the native Fremens, but House Harkonnen, the rival of House Atreides, conspires with the Emperor to retake the planet and destroy House Atreides. After a coup by House Harkonnen, it’s up to Paul to carry out his father’s vision and become the savior to unite the people of Arrakis.

Dune was named one of the best films of 2021 by many critics, winning six Oscars and grossing over $400 million worldwide. The story of Paul’s heroic journey will continue later this year in the sequel, Dune: Part Two. Below is everything we know about the upcoming Dune: Part Two. 

When does Dune: Part Two come out?

The cast of Dune stands in the desert of Arrakis in a scene from the movie.

Dune: Part Two will arrive in theaters on November 3, 2023. The film was supposed to be released on October 20, 2023, and then November 17, 2023, before settling on its current date on November 3.

Unlike the first film, Dune: Part Two will not premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival. Deadline reported that the VFX is still being worked on, and due to its November release date, a late-August premiere date at Venice is too early for the studio. However, a festival premiere is still possible for the sequel.

What is Dune: Part Two about?

Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson gaze into the desert in Dune.

Dune: Part Two will pick up shortly after the events of Dune: Part One. The end of the previous film saw Paul following Chani (Euphoria’s Zendaya) and the rest of the Fremens into the desert. Paul will attempt to fulfill his father’s goal of uniting the people of Arrakis and bringing peace to the planet. Paul will also seek to avenge his father’s death and the destruction of House Atreides at the hands of House Harkonnen.

The official logline reads: “This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Who is in the cast of Dune: Part Two?

A sandworm consumes a spice mining craft in a scene from Dune.

Chalamet will continue to headline the Dune franchise in the role of Paul. Returning stars from the first film include Zendaya as Chani, a Fremen and Paul’s love interest; Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning) as Lady Jessica, Paul’s mother; Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) Gurney Halleck, House Atreides’ weapons master; Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron) as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, leader of House Harkonnen and enemy of House Atreides; Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as Stilgar, leader of the Fremens; Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as Glossu Rabban, Baron’s vindictive nephew; Stephen McKinley Henderson (Lady Bird) as Thufir Hawat, an ally and Mentant to House Atreides; and Charlotte Rampling (45 Years) as Gaius Helen Mohiam, the Reverend Mother for the Bene Gesserit.

There will be no shortage of star power as Austin Butler (Elvis), Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter), and Florence Pugh (Don’t Worry Darling) are joining the cast for Part Two. Butler stars as the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, while Walken plays Emperor Shaddam IV, with Pugh as his daughter, Princess Irulan. Also appearing in Part Two is Léa Seydoux (No Time to Die) as Lady Margot of the Bene Gesserit, a close friend of the Emperor, and Souheila Yacoub (Climax) as a Fremen warrior named Shishakli. Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen) has additionally been cast in an undisclosed role.

Villeneuve returns to direct Dune: Part Two from a script co-written by Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts (Prometheus), and Eric Roth (Forrest Gump).

Is there a trailer for Dune: Part Two?

Paul walks with his head down near a lake in the 2021 film Dune.

As of April 26, there is no trailer for Dune: Part Two. Additionally, no official images have been released. Dune: Part Two is a Warner Bros. Pictures, so it would make sense for the studio to attach a trailer to one of its upcoming theatrical movies. The two potential films where it makes sense to attach the trailer for Dune: Part Two are The Flash (June 16) and Barbie (July 21).

Can you stream Dune: Part Two?

Timothee Chalamet in one of the scenes in Dune

Dune: Part Two will be released exclusively in theaters on November 3, 2023. Unlike Dune, it will not be simultaneously streaming on Max. The streaming date will come after its theatrical run, ranging from 30 days to three months.

Will there be a sequel to Dune: Part Two?

Rebecca Ferguson and Timothee Chalamet in Dune.

Villeneuve has expressed interest in making a third film based on Dune Messiah, the second book in the Dune novel series. Messiah takes place 12 years after the events of Dune. However, the second film’s success will determine whether Messiah is greenlit.

There will also be a spinoff series on Max titled, Dune: The Sisterhood, which explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit 10,000 years before Paul Atreides. However, the series has seen numerous changes to the showrunner and cast over the past few months. In late 2022, Diane Ademu-John (The Haunting of Bly Manor) stepped down as co-showrunner shortly after production began, with Alison Schapker (Lost) as the sole showrunner. Director Johan Renuck (Chernobyl), who signed on to direct the first two episodes, and Shirley Henderson (The Rise of Skywalker), who was set to star as Tula Harkonnen, left the project in February 2023. The production is now on hiatus.

Entertainment Writer

Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout his career, Dan has been a writer, broadcaster, podcaster, editor, and social media manager. At Digital Trends, Dan covers film and television, from reviewing upcoming projects to interviewing actors and directors.

