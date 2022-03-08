Florence Pugh may have a major role in Dune: Part Two

The sequel to Dune is expected to begin filming later this year, and the cast may include another big name. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Florence Pugh is in negotiations to play Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two. However, there may be some roadblocks in the way.

According to the report, Pugh wants to see the latest script before she signs on for the role, and it’s still in progress at the moment. Additionally, Pugh is in contention to play Madonna in a biopic directed by the Material Girl herself. If Pugh lands that role, it may conflict with director Denis Villeneuve’s plans to begin filming the Dune sequel this summer. There is also the matter of the war between Ukraine and Russia, which may be too close to Hungary for Warner Bros. and Legendary to film there. Villeneuve shot part of the first movie in that country.

In Frank Herbert’s original novel, Princess Irulan is the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV, a key character who will also be introduced in the sequel. Princess Irulan is trained in the ways of the Bene Gesserit warrior sect and is also a historian. Each chapter of Dune opened with a selection written by Irulan about Paul Atreides’ rise to power.

In addition to Princess Irulan and Emperor Shaddam IV, the sequel will also feature Feyd-Rautha, “the cunning nephew of the baron who heads the Harkonnen.” Sting played that role in the 1984 adaptation of Dune by director David Lynch.

Timothée Chalamet will reprise his role as Paul for the sequel, alongside Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar. The sequel will pick up where the first movie left off, with Paul and his mother, Jessica, among the Fremen tribe as they attempt to recover from the brutal attack by House Harkonnen and the Emperor’s betrayal.

Dune: Part Two will hit theaters on October 20, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations