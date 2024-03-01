 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Is Dune: Part Two streaming?

Blair Marnell
By
Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part Two.
Warner Bros. Pictures

The 60th anniversary of Frank Herbert’s Dune will arrive in 2025, but the real party begins this week with the premiere of Dune: Part Two. Almost all of the advance reviews and reactions have been extremely positive, and the box office has been starved for a hit movie since Timothée Chalamet’s last film, Wonka, was an unexpected success in December. Having two hits in a row is going to do a lot for Chalamet’s reputation as a box-office star.

But the real attraction of Dune: Part Two is the film itself, which is a masterful sci-fi spectacle from director Denis Villeneuve, who finally has the blockbuster numbers to go with his breathtaking genre movies. Villeneuve has often said that he wants fans to see Dune: Part Two on the biggest screens possible. But for movie lovers who don’t want to go out to the theater, we’re going to tell you whether Dune: Part Two is already streaming.

Recommended Videos

Is Dune: Part Two streaming?

Timothée Chalamet gazes upon a distant explosion in a still from Dune: Part Two
Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

No. Warner Bros. made that mistake with the first Dune movie, and the studio likely left millions on the table. In 2021, Warner Bros. put out its entire movie slate on a day-and-date theatrical and streaming premiere in a bid to drive subscribers to the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max. Legendary Entertainment, the company that produced Dune and put up most of the money to make it, was incensed that the grand plans to turn it into a franchise could have been jeopardized by Warner Bros.’ unilateral decision to embrace streaming at all costs.

Related

At one point, there were rumors that Legendary was considering legal action to prevent Dune from being included in HBO Max’s streaming premieres. That ultimately did not come to pass, and Dune was given the same simultaneous release as every other WB movie in 2021. The key difference between Dune and the rest of WB’s films that year is that it actually made $434.8 million worldwide and $110 million domestically during a time when the box office hadn’t recovered from the pandemic. By bucking that trend, Dune secured a greenlight for Dune: Part Two. Yet, given the strong response that it got at the time, Dune could have almost certainly earned more if it had been a theatrical exclusive release.

When will Dune: Part Two be available to stream?

A man gazes into a battlefield in Dune: Part Two.
Warner Bros.

Because all early indications are that Dune: Part Two will be a hit, Warner Bros. Discovery will not be in a hurry to bring it to Max. As long as there’s money to be made in the theaters, that’s where Dune: Part Two will stay. The weak 2024 box office schedule may even work to this film’s advantage because there’s not much competition until March 22 when Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire arrives in theaters. Kung Fu Panda 4 may siphon off some of Dune: Part Two‘s audience next weekend, but it would be an upset if DreamWorks Animation’s sequel will top this film.

If we have to make a guess for Dune: Part Two‘s premiere date on Max, it will probably be in mid-summer, likely around July.

Dune: Part Two is now playing in theaters.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom streaming?
Patrick Wilson and Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

2018 seems like such a long time ago, but it's only been half a decade since Aquaman became the highest-grossing DC movie ever. The film's $1.152 billion worldwide total easily earned it a sequel, which is arriving this week in theaters under the title Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Director James Wan returned for the sequel, which notably features almost every cast member from the first film. Jason Momoa is reprising his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, with Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin,  Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Martin Short as Kingfish, and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna.

Read more
Max is now available to watch on YouTube Primetime Channels
Max on YouTube Primetime Channels as seen on an iPhone.

Max — the streaming service that houses all the shows and movies from the combined Warner Bros. Discovery universe — is now available to watch in full on YouTube. Or, rather, on YouTube Primetime Channels.

That's the somewhat clunky name for the scheme by which you can watch subscription services from within YouTube itself. It's exactly the same idea as what's going on with NFL Sunday Ticket. You subscribe and watch on YouTube and pay via your Google account. It's also pretty much the exact same thing as Max on Amazon Prime Channels. But unlike the Amazon options, only one flavor of Max is available on YouTube PrimeTime Channels. You'll get the full version, sans advertising, for $16 a month. (It rounds up to a little more than $18 a month after taxes.)

Read more
Anya Taylor-Joy brings the heat in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s first trailer
Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

It's not uncommon for directors to lose a step late in their careers. But George Miller seems to be a rare exception. Miller's first feature-length film was actually the first Mad Max in 1979, and he revitalized his career in 2015 with the widely acclaimed sequel, Mad Max: Fury Road. Now, Fury Road is finally getting its prequel spinoff, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. And if the first trailer is any indication, Miller's still got his signature touch at 78 years old.

FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #1

Read more