Yellowstone season 5, part 2 images unveiled, marathon scheduled for Labor Day weekend

By
A man leans against a pole as a woman and boy looks at him.
Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, and Luke Grimes as Kacey Dutton in Yellowstone Emerson Miller / Paramount Network

With Yellowstone’s return only a few short months away, the Paramount Network has unveiled the first images from season 5, part 2.

The first-look images from Yellowstone season 5, part 2 include Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Finn Little as Carter, Wendy Moniz as Governor Perry, Moses Brings Plenty as Mo, and Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater.

Noticeably absent from part 2 is Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton. Costner announced his departure from Yellowstone in June after a long-simmering feud with Taylor Sheridan and Paramount over his contract and commitment to Horizon: An American Saga.

Paramount Network is giving fans a golden opportunity to catch up on all episodes with a Labor Day weekend marathon. The Yellowstone marathon begins on Paramount Network at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Friday, August 30. The episodes will continue running all day Saturday and Sunday through Monday, September 2.

Speaking of season 5, Paramount Network released a 30-second clip teasing the epic return of part 2. “Generations of blood have led to this” is the tagline, as members of the Dutton family speak over the ominous music.

Don’t miss what’s coming next. Yellowstone returns Nov. 10, only on @ParamountNet. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/vJnSdiTYmJ

&mdash; Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 28, 2024

Season 5, part 2 was billed as the final run for Yellowstone, before moving to a sequel series. However, news broke earlier this week that Hauser and Reilly were in negotiations to reprise their characters for Yellowstone season 6The Madison, a Yellowstone spinoff series, is also moving forward with Michelle Pfeiffer in the lead role.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

