 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Ben Stiller tried to cast Barack Obama in Severance season 2

By
Ben Stiller on Severance Theories, Trying to Cast Obama & Presenting at Oscars During Knicks Game

Former President Barack Obama almost took a job at Lumon Industries.

Severance executive producer Ben Stiller revealed on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that he asked Obama to appear in an episode of the hit Apple TV+ series. Stiller wanted Obama to provide the voice of the animated building for the Lumon is Listening video from season 2, episode 1. The role eventually went to Keanu Reeves, but Stiller explained that Obama received the offer first.

“There was one person that I asked before [Keanu Reeves], and he said no: President Barack Obama,” Stiller said.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Stiller, who serves as Severance’s primary director, explained how he asked Obama to do the role via email.

“I didn’t ask him in person. I knew someone who knew his lawyer, and his lawyer said I can relay the request if you write an email,” Stiller clarified to host Jimmy Kimmel. “So I wrote an email to him saying like, ‘Hey we have this show,’ whatever. And like two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama saying, ‘Hey Ben. Big fan of the show. Love season 1. Can’t wait for season 2. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.”

Britt Lower and Adam Scott stand in an office hallway together in Severance season 2.
Apple TV+

Stiller joked, “What’s more important than doing the voice-over for the animated building in Severance?” All jokes aside, Stiller noted that it was “pretty cool” that Obama responded to his email.

Severance is in the midst of its second season, which has received universal acclaim. The most recent episode, Chikhai Bardo, was praised for Jessica Lee Gagné’s direction and Dichen Lachman’s performance.

The eighth episode of Severance season 2 airs on March 7, 2025, on Apple TV+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Gugu Mbatha-Raw searches for the truth in Surface season 2 trailer
One woman looks stunned as another stands next to her in Surface.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Sophie embarks on a quest for answers in the trailer for Surface season 2.

In season 1, Sophie survives an alleged suicide attempt with little memory of her past. By the end of the season, Sophie accepts her previous identity as Tess Caldwell and decides to return to the U.K. to find Eliza (Millie Brady), a woman from her past.

Read more
The Sandman canceled at Netflix, will end with season 2
The Sandman sitting in a chair in all black looking serious from The Sandman on Netflix.

Netflix is closing the chapter on The Sandman. The streamer announced on Friday that The Sandman series will end with its upcoming second season. There will be no third season.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg expressed his gratitude to Netflix for allowing his team to adapt the beloved comic book series for television.

Read more
Netflix 2025 TV slate includes new seasons of Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday
A man is handcuffed to a pole in Squid Game season 3.

New seasons of Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday headline Netflix's TV slate in 2025.
“No matter what you’re looking forward to this year, there’s no way to be completely ready for what’s next on Netflix,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, at the company's "Next on Netflix” presentation.
Squid Game season 3 will stream on June 27. It will be the third and final season of the hit South Korean drama series. Season 3 will pick up after the devastating events in the season 2 finale, as the showdown between Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) comes to a violent conclusion.
After a three-year hiatus, Squid Game season 2 arrived on Netflix on December 26, 2024. Season 2 quickly became Netflix's second-most-watched non-English TV show, behind Squid Game season 1.
https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1884983659960172753

Stranger Things season 5 recently wrapped production after a yearlong shoot. The Duffer Brothers, who were at the Netflix event, said, "This is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. At the same time, we think it's our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors.”

Read more