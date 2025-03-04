Ben Stiller tried to cast Barack Obama in Severance season 2

Ben Stiller on Severance Theories, Trying to Cast Obama & Presenting at Oscars During Knicks Game

Former President Barack Obama almost took a job at Lumon Industries.

Severance executive producer Ben Stiller revealed on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that he asked Obama to appear in an episode of the hit Apple TV+ series. Stiller wanted Obama to provide the voice of the animated building for the Lumon is Listening video from season 2, episode 1. The role eventually went to Keanu Reeves, but Stiller explained that Obama received the offer first.

“There was one person that I asked before [Keanu Reeves], and he said no: President Barack Obama,” Stiller said.

Stiller, who serves as Severance’s primary director, explained how he asked Obama to do the role via email.

“I didn’t ask him in person. I knew someone who knew his lawyer, and his lawyer said I can relay the request if you write an email,” Stiller clarified to host Jimmy Kimmel. “So I wrote an email to him saying like, ‘Hey we have this show,’ whatever. And like two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama saying, ‘Hey Ben. Big fan of the show. Love season 1. Can’t wait for season 2. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.”

Stiller joked, “What’s more important than doing the voice-over for the animated building in Severance?” All jokes aside, Stiller noted that it was “pretty cool” that Obama responded to his email.

Severance is in the midst of its second season, which has received universal acclaim. The most recent episode, Chikhai Bardo, was praised for Jessica Lee Gagné’s direction and Dichen Lachman’s performance.

The eighth episode of Severance season 2 airs on March 7, 2025, on Apple TV+.