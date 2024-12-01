 Skip to main content
Severance season 2 will come with a podcast hosted by Adam Scott and Ben Stiller

By
A man puts his hands through flaps and looks as a woman stares behing him.
Apple TV+

Few second seasons have come with more anticipation than Severance. The show, which premiered to glowing reviews, has been off the air for more than two years. It’s set to return in January 2025, and Indiewire is now reporting that the show will get an official podcast when the second season premieres.

The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott will dive into every detail from the second season, including lingering plot threads and analysis of all the goings-on inside the Lumon Corporation. The show will launch with two episodes on January 7 and will release new episodes every weekday, covering the first season of Severance through January 16.

Once season 2 premieres on January 17, new episodes of the show will release weekly on Fridays.

“We have severed ourselves from the world for five years making this show,” Stiller and Scott said in a joint statement. “While we have no memory of what happened during that time, we thought we should do a podcast for all the Innies who will have no recollection of watching, in an attempt to reintegrate them with their memory of the show. We’re happy not to be working with Lumon Industries on this podcast and instead to be bringing it to the world with Audacy Podcasts, who would never send us to the break room.”

Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios has already brought us another of other companion podcasts, including those for ChernobylSuccessionThe Last of Us, and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

“We’re huge fans of Severance and of what Ben and Adam have created with this wholly original and thought-provoking series, and couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with them to go behind-the-scenes and into the world of Lumon,” said Jenna Weiss-Berman, executive VP of Audacy Podcasts. “The Severance Podcast is a rich addition to the Audacy Podcasts slate and offers stellar content for listeners and exciting opportunities for clients.”

