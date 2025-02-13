Anthony Mackie prepares for more mayhem in Twisted Metal season 2 teaser trailer

Anthony Mackie is back as John Doe in the Twisted Metal season 2 teaser trailer.

“The joyride is over. The tournament is here,” John says in the teaser. After the season 1 finale, John and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) are ready to risk their lives and enter the Twisted Metal tournament. This tournament is a treacherous demolition derby hosted by Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). The winner receives a single wish that can change their life. While competing in the tournament, John unexpectedly reunites with his sister Dollface, complicating his mission to win.

Returning for season two is fan-favorite Sweet Tooth (Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa, aka Samoa Joe), the murderous clown. Recurring guest stars include Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, and Michael James Shaw.

Michael Jonathan Smith serves as a writer, executive producer, and the showrunner of Sweet Tooth. The series is inspired by the vehicular combat video game from Sony Interactive Entertainment. Directors this season include Phil Sgriccia, Bill Benz, Iain MacDonald, and Bertie Ellwood.

Upon its release in July 2023, Twisted Metal became Peacock’s “most-binged” comedy premiere to date.

It’s a big week for Mackie, who will wear the red, white, and blue shield in Captain America: Brave New World. This is Mackie’s first chance to headline a Captain America movie. Unfortunately for Cap fans, Brave New World is receiving middling reviews, with our writer awarding it 1.5/5 stars. We’ll see if Mackie has an expanded role in the Avengers films going forward.

Twisted Metal streams to Peacock this summer. Every season 1 episode is currently streaming on Peacock.