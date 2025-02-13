 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Anthony Mackie prepares for more mayhem in Twisted Metal season 2 teaser trailer

By
Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+

Anthony Mackie is back as John Doe in the Twisted Metal season 2 teaser trailer.

“The joyride is over. The tournament is here,” John says in the teaser. After the season 1 finale, John and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) are ready to risk their lives and enter the Twisted Metal tournament. This tournament is a treacherous demolition derby hosted by Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). The winner receives a single wish that can change their life. While competing in the tournament, John unexpectedly reunites with his sister Dollface, complicating his mission to win.

Returning for season two is fan-favorite Sweet Tooth (Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa, aka Samoa Joe), the murderous clown. Recurring guest stars include Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, and Michael James Shaw.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Michael Jonathan Smith serves as a writer, executive producer, and the showrunner of Sweet Tooth. The series is inspired by the vehicular combat video game from Sony Interactive Entertainment. Directors this season include Phil Sgriccia, Bill Benz, Iain MacDonald, and Bertie Ellwood.

Upon its release in July 2023, Twisted Metal became Peacock’s “most-binged” comedy premiere to date.

Anthony Mackie hands outside of his car in Twisted Metal.
Skip Bolen / Peacock

It’s a big week for Mackie, who will wear the red, white, and blue shield in Captain America: Brave New WorldThis is Mackie’s first chance to headline a Captain America movie. Unfortunately for Cap fans, Brave New World is receiving middling reviews, with our writer awarding it 1.5/5 stars. We’ll see if Mackie has an expanded role in the Avengers films going forward.

Twisted Metal streams to Peacock this summer. Every season 1 episode is currently streaming on Peacock.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The final battle heads to the Valley in the Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 trailer
Daniel and Johnny stand on stumps and kick in Cobra Kai season 6.

All roads lead to the Valley in the Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 trailer.
"We need to go back where it all began," Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence say in the trailer. At the end of part 2, the Sekai Taikai unraveled into madness, as the tournament became an absolute brawl featuring students and coaches. The chaos even led to a student's death. Needing a winner, the Sekai Taikai moves to where the story of Cobra Kai began: the All Valley Karate Tournament.

"We need to face those enemies and take them all down, once and for all," Johnny says as Miyagi-Do prepares for battle.
Ralph Macchio and William Zabka return as Daniel and Johnny, respectively. Cobra Kai's ensemble includes Martin Kove as John Kreese, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Jacob Bertrand as Hawk, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Peyton List as Tory, Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, Alicia Hannah-Kim as Sensei Kim Da-Eun, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony, Oona O’Brien as Devon, Patrick Luwis as Axel, and Lewis Tan as Sensei Wolf.

Read more
The Sandman canceled at Netflix, will end with season 2
The Sandman sitting in a chair in all black looking serious from The Sandman on Netflix.

Netflix is closing the chapter on The Sandman. The streamer announced on Friday that The Sandman series will end with its upcoming second season. There will be no third season.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg expressed his gratitude to Netflix for allowing his team to adapt the beloved comic book series for television.

Read more
Who is Ormund Hightower? Find out who will play him in House of the Dragon season 3
A man in a suit stares down in McMafia.

House of the Dragon season 3 is gaining another ally for the Greens. James Norton has been cast as Ormund Hightower in House of the Dragon season 3.

Per Variety, Norton's Ormund Hightower is currently leading an army of Hightower troops to King's Landing to support the Greens in their fight against Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and the Blacks. Ormund is Otto’s (Rhys Ifans) nephew, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Gwayne’s (Freddie Fox) cousin, and the Lord of Oldtown. Ormund was referenced in season 2, but never appeared on screen.

Read more