Anthony Mackie clears up polarizing Captain America comments: ‘I’m a proud American’

Anthony Mackie has addressed the controversy surrounding his polarizing comments about Captain America.

During a recent promo tour stop in Italy for Captain America: Brave New World, Mackie mentioned that the titular character does not represent the term “America.”

“To me, Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations,” Mackie said in a video posted on social media. “It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable.”

The viral clip drew criticism online from many social media users, who questioned why Mackie would say his character did not represent America. On Tuesday, Mackie clarified his comments, emphasizing that he was a “proud American” and meant to say the character’s qualities can be relatable to many people, not just those from the U.S.

“Let me be clear about this, I’m a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime,” Mackie wrote on Instagram stories. “I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to.”

After Avengers: Endgame, Mackie’s Sam Wilson became the new Captain America in the MCU, taking over the shield for Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. That Endgame decision was addressed in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After contemplating his future, Sam accepted his responsibilities as Captain America and embraced his new identity by the end of the series.

Now, Sam faces his first test in Captain America: Brave New World. After meeting with U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), Sam must find the mastermind behind an international incident and stop them from sending the world into utter chaos. Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson also star.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14, 2025.