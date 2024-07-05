Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Who better to pose for a picture on the 4th of July than Anthony Mackie’s Captain America?

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram and gave fans a new look at his suit from his forthcoming film Captain America: Brave New World. “Happy Birthday America! Have a great 4th, see you soon,” Mackie wrote in the caption. Mackie is wearing a darker and stealthier version of Captain America’s red, white, and blue suit as he wields the iconic shield in his right hand.

At the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed the shield to Sam Wilson (Mackie), handing over his duties as Captain America in the MCU. Wilson fully embraced his new Captain America persona at the end of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Mackie will headline Phase Five’s Captain America: Brave New World. Brave New World’s ensemble includes Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Shira Haas as Sabra, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/Leader, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Giancarlo Esposito will appear in a villainous role. Additionally, Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, and Rosa Salazar have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Julius Onah directs Captain America: Brave New World from a script by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. Matthew Orton was later brought in to help rewrite the script. The filming of Captain America: Brave New World began in March 2023 and wrapped in late June 2023. Despite a projected May 2024 release date, Brave New World was pushed to 2025 because of extensive reshoots, which include new action sequences.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025.