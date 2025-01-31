 Skip to main content
The Sandman canceled at Netflix, will end with season 2

The titular Endless surrounded by his supporting cast in The Sandman.
Netflix is closing the chapter on The Sandman. The streamer announced on Friday that The Sandman series will end with its upcoming second season. There will be no third season.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg expressed his gratitude to Netflix for allowing his team to adapt the beloved comic book series for television.

The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season,” Heinberg told Netflix. “We are extremely grateful to Netflix for bringing the team all back together and giving us the time and resources to make a faithful adaptation in a way that we hope will surprise and delight the comics’ loyal readers as well as fans of our show.”

Dream’s journey has all been building to this. The story of THE SANDMAN comes to its epic conclusion in 2025, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/IwDbohR74U

&mdash; The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) January 31, 2025

The news comes in the wake of the sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Neil Gaiman, who created the comics and helped develop the Netflix series. Earlier this month, Gaiman denied the claims, stating he will “not admit to doing things he didn’t do.” In the wake of the allegations, Gaiman was dropped by Dark Horse, his frequent comic book publisher. Gaiman’s Coraline musical was also canceled. Additionally, Gaiman departed the final season of Amazon’s Good Omens, and Disney put his movie based on The Graveyard Book on hold.

In The Sandman, Tom Sturridge stars as Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, a member of the Endless family who sets out to restore order to the realm after escaping 100-plus years of captivity. Season 1 premiered in August 2022 and quickly became one of the most popular TV shows on Netflix that month.

Gaiman, Heinberg, and David S. Goyer developed The Sandman for Netflix. Season 2 arrives sometime in 2025.

