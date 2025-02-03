 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The final battle heads to the Valley in the Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 trailer

By
Daniel and Johnny stand on stumps and kick in Cobra Kai season 6.
Elizabeth Morris / Netflix

All roads lead to the Valley in the Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 trailer.

“We need to go back where it all began,” Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence say in the trailer. At the end of part 2, the Sekai Taikai unraveled into madness, as the tournament became an absolute brawl featuring students and coaches. The chaos even led to a student’s death. Needing a winner, the Sekai Taikai moves to where the story of Cobra Kai began: the All Valley Karate Tournament.

Recommended Videos

“We need to face those enemies and take them all down, once and for all,” Johnny says as Miyagi-Do prepares for battle.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka return as Daniel and Johnny, respectively. Cobra Kai’s ensemble includes Martin Kove as John Kreese, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Jacob Bertrand as Hawk, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Peyton List as Tory, Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, Alicia Hannah-Kim as Sensei Kim Da-Eun, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony, Oona O’Brien as Devon, Patrick Luwis as Axel, and Lewis Tan as Sensei Wolf.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. The first two seasons aired on YouTube Premium before Netflix acquired the series in June 2020.

Macchio will reprise his role as Daniel in Karate Kid: Legends, a movie set three years after Cobra Kai. However, Legends does not hail from Cobra Kai’s trio.

Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 marks the series final five episodes. Parts 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix. Part 3 will be released on February 13, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Squid Game season 3: Creator teases release window for final season
A player in Squid Game gets on his hands and knees.

After a three-year hiatus, Squid Game finally returned to Netflix with season 2 on December 26. For those who already binged the new episodes, season 2 ends on a cliffhanger, which is no surprise considering the series will return for a third and final season in 2025.

When can fans expect to watch season 3? Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teased season 3's release window in a recent interview with Variety.
"At this point, anything I might say is going to be a spoiler, so I want to be cautious," Hwang said. "But what I can say is, after season 2 launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for season 3 soon. I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year."
Squid Game: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Read more
Matt Reeves shares The Penguin season 2 update, discusses The Batman Part II script
A woman and a man stand outside a car in The Penguin.

After a successful first season of The Penguin, Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb might return for another solo outing.

In a conversation with Zoë Kravitz for Variety, Matt Reeves, the architect of The Batman universe, revealed that conversations about The Penguin season 2 have begun, an encouraging sign for the future of the show.

Read more
The White Lotus season 3 teaser trailer previews a Thailand adventure
A group of people walking down the street in The White Lotus.

The guests are ready to check into the resort in the teaser trailer for The White Lotus season 3.

Welcome to the White Lotus in Thailand. For the third season, Mike White's social satire moves to a Thai resort, where it will once again follow the guests and employers for one week. Though the plot details are scarce, White previously said that the third season will explore "death and Eastern religion and spirituality."

Read more