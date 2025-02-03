The final battle heads to the Valley in the Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 trailer

All roads lead to the Valley in the Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 trailer.

“We need to go back where it all began,” Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence say in the trailer. At the end of part 2, the Sekai Taikai unraveled into madness, as the tournament became an absolute brawl featuring students and coaches. The chaos even led to a student’s death. Needing a winner, the Sekai Taikai moves to where the story of Cobra Kai began: the All Valley Karate Tournament.

“We need to face those enemies and take them all down, once and for all,” Johnny says as Miyagi-Do prepares for battle.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka return as Daniel and Johnny, respectively. Cobra Kai’s ensemble includes Martin Kove as John Kreese, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Jacob Bertrand as Hawk, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Peyton List as Tory, Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, Alicia Hannah-Kim as Sensei Kim Da-Eun, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony, Oona O’Brien as Devon, Patrick Luwis as Axel, and Lewis Tan as Sensei Wolf.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. The first two seasons aired on YouTube Premium before Netflix acquired the series in June 2020.

Macchio will reprise his role as Daniel in Karate Kid: Legends, a movie set three years after Cobra Kai. However, Legends does not hail from Cobra Kai’s trio.

Cobra Kai season 6, part 3 marks the series final five episodes. Parts 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix. Part 3 will be released on February 13, 2025.