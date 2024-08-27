 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Yellowstone season 6: Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser in talks to continue franchise

By
A woman puts her head against a man's shoulder in Yellowstone.
Paramount Network

Yellowstone may continue after all.

According to Puck, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are in talks to headline Yellowstone season 6. Reilly and Hauser will reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Recommended Videos

Reilly, Hauser, and Luke Grimes were initially negotiating to join a Yellowstone sequel series starring Matthew McConaughey. Those initial plans eventually became The Madison, a spinoff series starring Michelle Pfeiffer. However, Reilly and Hauser will reportedly stay on Yellowstone for a sixth season if new deals are reached.

Yellowstone season 5 was initially billed as the final season for Paramount Network’s flagship series. Kevin Costner’s long-standing feud with Taylor Sheridan and Paramount led the network to end the show after five seasons and continue the Yellowstone universe in a spinoff series. Costner officially announced his exit from Yellowstone in June mainly because of his commitments on Horizon: An American Saga.

Days before Costner’s departure announcement, Paramount Network revealed that Yellowstone season 5, part 2, will return later this year. Production for part 2 began in Montana in May. Yellowstone season 5, part 1, premiered in November 2022, with the final episode airing in January 2023.

Yellowstone Returns Nov. 10 | Paramount Network

Created by Sheridan, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, who own the largest cattle ranch in the United States. The neo-Western drama explores the Dutton family’s political machinations and efforts to stay in power, even if it means getting some hands dirty. Yellowstone also stars Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, and Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater.

Since Yellowstone premiered in 2018, it has consistently been one of the highest-rated TV shows. Yellowstone inspired two prequel series, 1883 and 1923.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2, will premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
HBO teaser reveals first looks at The Last of Us season 2, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Pedro Pascal tears up as he's about to talk.

Before the House of the Dragon season 2 finale, HBO released a teaser video previewing several new and upcoming television shows coming to the network and Max, including The Last of Us season 2, A Knight of Seven Kingdoms, and The White Lotus season 3.

The first footage from The Last of Us features Pedro Pascal's Joel speaking with Catherine O' Hara's mysterious character, who asks if he hurt Bella Ramsey's Ellie. "I saved her," Joel tearfully replies. The teaser features glimpses of several new additions to the season 2 cast, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. The Last of Us season 2 premieres in 2025.

Read more
Yellowstone spinoff: Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, others in talks to join cast
Michelle Pfeiffer smiles on the left while Kurt Russell sits down on the right.

The upcoming Yellowstone spinoff may have found its three leads.

According to a report from TVLine, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Patrick J. Adams are nearing deals to join the spinoff. Beau Garett is also expected to join the spinoff. Casting remains ongoing for the supporting ensemble.

Read more
Squid Game season 2 sets premiere date for 2024, series to end with season 3 in 2025
A man in a green track suit poses and stares.

The holidays are about to be a little deadly thanks to the return of Squid Game.

Netflix's Squid Game season 2 will premiere on December 26, 2024. The streamer announced the news in an Olympics-inspired teaser, with the game's contestants running for their lives down a track. Toward the end of the video, the Front Man says, "It's been three years. Do you want to play again?"

Read more