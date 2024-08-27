Yellowstone season 6: Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser in talks to continue franchise

Yellowstone may continue after all.

According to Puck, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are in talks to headline Yellowstone season 6. Reilly and Hauser will reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Reilly, Hauser, and Luke Grimes were initially negotiating to join a Yellowstone sequel series starring Matthew McConaughey. Those initial plans eventually became The Madison, a spinoff series starring Michelle Pfeiffer. However, Reilly and Hauser will reportedly stay on Yellowstone for a sixth season if new deals are reached.

Yellowstone season 5 was initially billed as the final season for Paramount Network’s flagship series. Kevin Costner’s long-standing feud with Taylor Sheridan and Paramount led the network to end the show after five seasons and continue the Yellowstone universe in a spinoff series. Costner officially announced his exit from Yellowstone in June mainly because of his commitments on Horizon: An American Saga.

Days before Costner’s departure announcement, Paramount Network revealed that Yellowstone season 5, part 2, will return later this year. Production for part 2 began in Montana in May. Yellowstone season 5, part 1, premiered in November 2022, with the final episode airing in January 2023.

Yellowstone Returns Nov. 10 | Paramount Network

Created by Sheridan, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, who own the largest cattle ranch in the United States. The neo-Western drama explores the Dutton family’s political machinations and efforts to stay in power, even if it means getting some hands dirty. Yellowstone also stars Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, and Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater.

Since Yellowstone premiered in 2018, it has consistently been one of the highest-rated TV shows. Yellowstone inspired two prequel series, 1883 and 1923.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2, will premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 10, 2024.