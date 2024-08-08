After months of speculation, it’s now official. Michelle Pfeiffer is joining the Yellowstone spinoff, the title of which has been revealed to be The Madison.

MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios announced that Pfeiffer will star in and executive produce The Madison. The series stems from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The Madison is described as a heartfelt study of grief and human connection that follows a New York City family in the Madison River Valley of central Montana.

“Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity, and grace,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios. “She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, The Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”

The Madison is the first Yellowstone spinoff set in the present day. Previous spinoffs 1883 and 1923 followed members of the Dutton family in the past.

Pfeiffer is a three-time Oscar nominee who recently starred as Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Pfeiffer returns to television for the first time since 2022, when she played Betty Ford in The First Lady.

Last week, TVLine reported that Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Patrick J. Adams were nearing deals to join The Madison. The rumored plot details revolved around wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law’s tragic deaths in a plane crash.

Russell and Adams have yet to be confirmed for the spinoff.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 is currently in production and returns to Paramount Network on Sunday, November 10, 2024.