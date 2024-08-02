 Skip to main content
Yellowstone spinoff: Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, others in talks to join cast

Michelle Pfeiffer smiles on the left while Kurt Russell sits down on the right.
The upcoming Yellowstone spinoff may have found its three leads.

According to a report from TVLine, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Patrick J. Adams are nearing deals to join the spinoff. Beau Garett is also expected to join the spinoff. Casting remains ongoing for the supporting ensemble.

At one point, the title of the spinoff was 2024. However, the tentative title is now The Madison. TVLine’s report states the spinoff is rumored to follow wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana in the wake of her husband and brother-in-law’s tragic deaths in a plane crash.

The spinoff stems from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Production is expected to begin later this month in Montana, New York, and Texas. The spinoff will likely air in 2025 after the conclusion of Yellowstone season 5, part 2, which marks the final run for the landmark cable series. Yellowstone season 5, part 2, premieres on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Yellowstone Returns Nov. 10 | Paramount Network

In February 2023, Deadline reported that Yellowstone would end in its current form after the upcoming season. Sheridan planned to extend the Yellowstone universe in a sequel series starring Matthew McConaughey. Several stars of Yellowstone, including Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes, were in discussions to join the sequel. It is unclear if Russell replaced McConaughey or if the trio of Yellowstone stars will appear in the spinoff.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2, is currently in production. Kevin Costner will not return as John Dutton due to his work on Horizon: An American Saga. Season 5, part 2, is rumored to have six episodes, though that number could change.

