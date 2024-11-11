 Skip to main content
The Dutton family civil war heats up in explosive Yellowstone season 5, part 2 trailer

By
A woman menacingly stares at someone else.
Paramount Network

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Yellowstone season 5, part 2 premiere.

It’s an all-out Dutton family civil war in the latest Yellowstone season 5, part 2 trailer.

The new trailer aired after the explosive Yellowstone season 5, part 2 premiere, which revealed how Kevin Costner’s John Dutton was written off the show. The episode opens with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) arriving at John’s mansion, with a sea of police surrounding the house. John did not appear at his impeachment tribunal initiated by his son, Jamie (Wes Bentley). Beth and Kayce then learn their father committed suicide in his bathroom via a gunshot wound — or so they thought.

Beth blames Jamie for having a hand in John’s death, and her intuition is right. Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), a fixer and Jamie’s girlfriend, put a hit out on John and instructed the assassin to make the murder look like a suicide. The episode ends with Beth reuniting with Rip (Cole Hauser) and vowing to kill Jamie.

“You’ve won, Jamie. The kingdom is yours,” Sarah says in the opening moments of the preview video. Jamie continues to go down a dark path while Beth plots how she will exact her vengeance against her brother. Then there’s Kayce, who searches for the truth, culminating in him throwing Jamie over a desk and later telling a mysterious figure, “I know everything. You should be scared.”

Season 5, part 2, will consist of six episodes. The next episode of Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 17.

