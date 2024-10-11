George R.R. Martin hints his next Game of Thrones spinoff could have a new title

The next Game of Thrones spinoff might have a new title by the time it hits HBO.

In a new blog post, author George R. R. Martin wrote about his experience visiting the set of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, his next fantasy series at HBO. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an adaptation of The Hedge Knight, the first novella in Martin’s series Tales of Dunk and Egg. HBO has been advertising the series as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. However, Martin suggested that the name could change.

“It’s [A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms] an adaptation of The Hedge Knight, the first of my Dunk & Egg stories. There were two more after that, The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight,” Martin wrote on Not a Blog. “They have all been collected in a book called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. That’s probably going to be the title of the show as well … unless we go with The Hedge Knight. That’s still under discussion.”

Set about 100 years before the events in Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), a courageous knight, and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), a small squire.

HBO and Max 2024-2025 Trailer (HD) The Last of Us, The White Lotus, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Regardless of the title, the series should arrive in 2025, per HBO. When exactly in 2025 is still undecided.

“Filming wrapped not long ago, and [showrunner] Ira Parker and his team are now in post, looking toward a debut sometime next year,” Martin added. “Spring, I am hoping, but that’s just a guess, no date has been set yet.”

The series will consist of six episodes. Despite the drama over the title, Martin has seen a rough cut of the first episode and “loved it.”