What’s up with the Game of Thrones movie and Euphoria season 3? HBO’s boss spills some details

Jon Snow and Daenerys stand in the snow on the left as Zendaya stares on the right.
Two of HBO’s biggest properties, Game of Thrones and Euphoria, are making headlines for both positive and negative reasons. HBO and Max Content CEO Casey Bloys finally addressed reports about a Game of Thrones movie and Euphoria season 3 during a press event on Tuesday.

Let’s start with news of the Game of Thrones movie in early development at Warner Bros. Bloys confirmed that studio heads Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy are teaming with author George R.R. Martin for a feature film set in the Game of Thrones universe.

“They’re going to develop an idea,” Bloys said via Variety. “We’ll see if it’s good. We’ll read the scripts along with them. I think it could be fun and interesting. I mean, that’s the point of development; you see, is there a story that’s worthy of being in theaters and a big spectacle? I think it would be fun.”

A woman stands across from a man in Game of Thrones.
Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss originally pitched three movies to end the series instead of 13 episodes spread across two seasons. Ultimately, the trilogy was axed in favor of more TV episodes. Game of Thrones’ final season was heavily maligned, including the polarizing ending.

While the Game of Thrones movie heads to Warner Bros., Bloys is overseeing the long-awaited third season of Euphoria. It’s been nearly three years since the Euphoria season 2 finale, and HBO has not filmed a single shot for season 3. Turmoil with Sam Levinson, tragic deaths of key creative members, and labor strikes have delayed the production of Euphoria season 3.

Last week, Jeff Sneider reported that Euphoria season 3 is “dead” at HBO. Today, Bloys refuted the claim and confirmed season 3’s start date and episode count.

“We are shooting ‘Euphoria,'” Bloys said. “I think we have a start date, mid-to-late January. Nothing’s changed. Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We’re happy. We’re moving ahead. All of the actors. Is the show.” Bloys added that Euphoria season 3 will be eight episodes.

Rue looks concerned in Euphoria.
Speculation over Euphoria’s future stemmed from the busy schedules of stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney.

Zendaya’s 2025 schedule includes Christopher Nolan’s next movie, Spider-Man 4, and Dune: Messiah. Elordi will star alongside Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights, which shoots in the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, Sweeney is one of the stars of Paul Feig’s The Housemaid, which starts filming in February 2025.

