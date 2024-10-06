Few shows have had the kind of impact that Euphoria has had. The show became a phenomenon through its first two seasons and also launched a generation of young talent, including several performers who seem destined to be major movie stars.

As any fan of the show knows, though, it’s also been off the air for several years now (season 2 aired in 2022). While the show is returning for a third season, it’s been reported that there will be a time jump to account for the aging of the actors. Zendaya, the show’s star, thinks that time jump is actually going to be a good thing.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly‘s Awardist podcast, she explained that she was still fuzzy on some of the details about the upcoming season.

“I don’t actually know much about what is happening,” she explained. “I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening.”

The star, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, said that the time jump was both smart and necessary.

“It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens, too,” she said.

HBO executive Casey Bloys confirmed in June that a time jump would be happening and added that creator Sam Levinson has “got a take that he’s excited about, and he’s busy writing.”