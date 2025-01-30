 Skip to main content
Netflix 2025 TV slate includes new seasons of Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday

By
YOU’RE NOT READY | NEXT ON NETFLIX 2025

New seasons of Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday headline Netflix’s TV slate in 2025.

“No matter what you’re looking forward to this year, there’s no way to be completely ready for what’s next on Netflix,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, at the company’s “Next on Netflix” presentation.

Squid Game season 3 will stream on June 27. It will be the third and final season of the hit South Korean drama series. Season 3 will pick up after the devastating events in the season 2 finale, as the showdown between Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) comes to a violent conclusion.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

After a three-year hiatus, Squid Game season 2 arrived on Netflix on December 26, 2024. Season 2 quickly became Netflix’s second-most-watched non-English TV show, behind Squid Game season 1.

Who’s *really* looking for Jane Hopper?

You’re not ready for what’s to come in Stranger Things 5 #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Zql24JRxaS

&mdash; Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2025

Stranger Things season 5 recently wrapped production after a yearlong shoot. The Duffer Brothers, who were at the Netflix event, said, “This is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. At the same time, we think it’s our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors.”

Stranger Things season 5 will pick up in the aftermath of the season 4 finale, which saw the Upside Down infiltrate Hawkins. The popular Netflix show previously revealed the titles for the eight episodes in season 5. These include The Crawl, The Vanishing of ___, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge, and The Rightside UpStranger Things season 5 arrives later in 2025.

You&#39;re not ready for Wednesday S2 #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/uR9csFK5G7

&mdash; Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) January 30, 2025

Wednesday season 2 also completed filming and will stream in the second half of 2025. Netflix released a brief snippet from season 2, which shows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) visiting her rival, Tyler (Hunter Doohan).

Additional shows coming to Netflix in 2025 include Everybody’s Live with John MulaneyThe Residence, Zero DayYou season 5, Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons, Ginny & Georgia season 3Death by LightningBlack Rabbit, and The Beast in Me.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
