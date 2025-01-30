Netflix 2025 TV slate includes new seasons of Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday

New seasons of Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday headline Netflix’s TV slate in 2025.

“No matter what you’re looking forward to this year, there’s no way to be completely ready for what’s next on Netflix,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, at the company’s “Next on Netflix” presentation.

Squid Game season 3 will stream on June 27. It will be the third and final season of the hit South Korean drama series. Season 3 will pick up after the devastating events in the season 2 finale, as the showdown between Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) comes to a violent conclusion.

After a three-year hiatus, Squid Game season 2 arrived on Netflix on December 26, 2024. Season 2 quickly became Netflix’s second-most-watched non-English TV show, behind Squid Game season 1.

Who’s *really* looking for Jane Hopper? You’re not ready for what’s to come in Stranger Things 5 #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Zql24JRxaS — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2025

Stranger Things season 5 recently wrapped production after a yearlong shoot. The Duffer Brothers, who were at the Netflix event, said, “This is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. At the same time, we think it’s our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors.”

Stranger Things season 5 will pick up in the aftermath of the season 4 finale, which saw the Upside Down infiltrate Hawkins. The popular Netflix show previously revealed the titles for the eight episodes in season 5. These include The Crawl, The Vanishing of ___, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge, and The Rightside Up. Stranger Things season 5 arrives later in 2025.

Wednesday season 2 also completed filming and will stream in the second half of 2025. Netflix released a brief snippet from season 2, which shows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) visiting her rival, Tyler (Hunter Doohan).

Additional shows coming to Netflix in 2025 include Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, The Residence, Zero Day, You season 5, Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons, Ginny & Georgia season 3, Death by Lightning, Black Rabbit, and The Beast in Me.