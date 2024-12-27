Squid Game season 3: Creator teases release window for final season

After a three-year hiatus, Squid Game finally returned to Netflix with season 2 on December 26. For those who already binged the new episodes, season 2 ends on a cliffhanger, which is no surprise considering the series will return for a third and final season in 2025.

When can fans expect to watch season 3? Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teased season 3’s release window in a recent interview with Variety.

“At this point, anything I might say is going to be a spoiler, so I want to be cautious,” Hwang said. “But what I can say is, after season 2 launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for season 3 soon. I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year.”

Logistically, this time frame makes sense, especially in regard to the Emmys. Having previously won Emmys for season 1, Netflix will submit season 2 for awards consideration. The eligibility period for the 2025 Emmys runs from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025. Netflix will likely want to submit season 2 for the 2025 Emmys and season 3 for the 2026 Emmys. If Netflix follows this formula, the earliest Squid Game season 3 will arrive is on June 1, 2025.

After the events of season 1, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) embarks on a quest to end the game and exact revenge on the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) in season 2. To do this, Gi-hun must reenter the game and tear it apart from the inside out. All seven episodes from season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

In August, Netflix announced Squid Game season 3 will be the final season of the award-winning series. It will arrive sometime in 2025.

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story,” Hwang said in a statement. “We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come.”