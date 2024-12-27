 Skip to main content
Squid Game season 3: Creator teases release window for final season

By
After a three-year hiatus, Squid Game finally returned to Netflix with season 2 on December 26. For those who already binged the new episodes, season 2 ends on a cliffhanger, which is no surprise considering the series will return for a third and final season in 2025.

When can fans expect to watch season 3? Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teased season 3’s release window in a recent interview with Variety.

“At this point, anything I might say is going to be a spoiler, so I want to be cautious,” Hwang said. “But what I can say is, after season 2 launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for season 3 soon. I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year.”

Squid Game: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Logistically, this time frame makes sense, especially in regard to the Emmys. Having previously won Emmys for season 1, Netflix will submit season 2 for awards consideration. The eligibility period for the 2025 Emmys runs from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025. Netflix will likely want to submit season 2 for the 2025 Emmys and season 3 for the 2026 Emmys. If Netflix follows this formula, the earliest Squid Game season 3 will arrive is on June 1, 2025.

After the events of season 1, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) embarks on a quest to end the game and exact revenge on the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) in season 2. To do this, Gi-hun must reenter the game and tear it apart from the inside out. All seven episodes from season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

Attention all players: we’re here to deliver an important message. pic.twitter.com/xspvk8HheP

&mdash; Squid Game (@squidgame) July 31, 2024

In August, Netflix announced Squid Game season 3 will be the final season of the award-winning series. It will arrive sometime in 2025.

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story,” Hwang said in a statement. “We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come.”

