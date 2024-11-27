 Skip to main content
Player 456 returns to the deadly arena in the Squid Game season 2 trailer

A man in a green track suit looks confused.
Instead of taking his winnings from season 1 and moving on with his life, Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456, willingly returns to the arena for another life-or-death showdown in the Squid Game season 2 trailer.

“I’m trying to put an end to this game,” Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) says in the new footage. Three years after winning ₩45.6 billion in Squid Game, Gi-hun abandons his travel plans to the United States and reenters himself into the competition. Gi-hun wants to eliminate the deadly games and attempts to destroy the system from the inside. However, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) will do everything to destroy Gi-hun and keep the game going.

“The game will not end unless the world changes,” the Front Man tells Gi-hun.

Returning to the cast for season 2 are Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho, a detective and the Front Man’s brother, and Gong Yoo as the salesman who recruits contestants.

Season 2’s newcomers include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk returns as the writer, director, and producer on Squid Game season 2. Released in September 2021, Squid Game became an international phenomenon and Netflix’s most-watched series ever. Season 1 received 14 Emmy nominations, with Lee and Hwang winning Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Directing, respectively. Lee and Hwang became the first South Koreans to win in their respective categories.

Squid Game season 2 streams on December 26 on Netflix. Squid Game will end with season 3, which will release sometime in 2025.

