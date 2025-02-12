The Wheel of Time season 3 trailer previews the intense battle of light vs. dark

Prime Video released the official trailer for The Wheel of Time season 3, the fantasy series based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling book series of the same name.

At the end of season 2, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) is deemed the Dragon Reborn after defeating Ishamael. In season 3, Rand and the Light face numerous threats as the White Tower stands divided. Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) has visions of a world where she and Rand can’t exist. To protect the Light, Rand and Moiraine must embark on a treacherous journey to the deserts of the Aiel Waste, where they unveil the fate of the Dragon Reborn. No matter what happens, Moraine cannot let the Dragon turn to the Dark.

“If the White Tower does not bend the knee to Rand al’Thor, he will lose the last battle,” Moraine pleads in the trailer.

Besides Stradowski and Pike, The Wheel of Time stars Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale, Natasha O’Keeffe as Lanfear, Ayoola Smart as Aviendha, Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw, and Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani.

The ensemble also features Taylor Napier as Maksim, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Meera Syal as Verin Mathwin, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jay Duffy as Dain Bornhald, Laia Costa as Moghedien, Isabella Bucceri as Faile Bashere, Olivia Williams as Queen Morgase Trakand, and Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan.



Rafe Judkins adapted The Wheel of Time for television. Judkins is also a writer and executive producer on the Prime Video series. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

The Wheel of Time season 3 will premiere on Prime Video with the first three episodes on March 13, 2025. New episodes will stream each week until the season finale on April 17.