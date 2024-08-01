The holidays are about to be a little deadly thanks to the return of Squid Game.

Netflix’s Squid Game season 2 will premiere on December 26, 2024. The streamer announced the news in an Olympics-inspired teaser, with the game’s contestants running for their lives down a track. Toward the end of the video, the Front Man says, “It’s been three years. Do you want to play again?”

Squid Game: Season 2 | Date Announcement | Netflix

There will be more Squid Game after season 2, with Netflix renewing the series for a third and final season, which arrives in 2025. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk announced the news in a statement and teased what’s to come.

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story,” Hwang wrote. “We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come.”

Attention all players: we’re here to deliver an important message. pic.twitter.com/xspvk8HheP — Squid Game (@squidgame) July 31, 2024

In season 2, Lee Jung-jae returns to play Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456. In the season 1 finale, Gi-hun is the lone survivor and winner of the deadly competition. Instead of using his funds to visit his daughter in Los Angeles, Gi-hun decides to find the people behind the game and end their organization. Season 2 will follow Gi-hun’s mission, but he’ll soon learn that the only way to stop the game is to re-enter it.

Besides Lee Jung-jae, season 1 cast members returning for season 2 are Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo, and Wi Ha-jun. New cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

Squid Game is written, directed, and executive produced by Hwang. Premiering in September 2021, Squid Game is the most-watched season of television in Netflix history. Season 1 received 14 Emmy nominations, with Lee becoming the first Asian actor to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a drama series for a non-English-speaking part.