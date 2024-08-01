The holidays are about to be a little deadly thanks to the return of Squid Game.
Netflix’s Squid Game season 2 will premiere on December 26, 2024. The streamer announced the news in an Olympics-inspired teaser, with the game’s contestants running for their lives down a track. Toward the end of the video, the Front Man says, “It’s been three years. Do you want to play again?”
There will be more Squid Game after season 2, with Netflix renewing the series for a third and final season, which arrives in 2025. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk announced the news in a statement and teased what’s to come.
“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story,” Hwang wrote. “We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come.”
Attention all players: we’re here to deliver an important message. pic.twitter.com/xspvk8HheP
— Squid Game (@squidgame) July 31, 2024
In season 2, Lee Jung-jae returns to play Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456. In the season 1 finale, Gi-hun is the lone survivor and winner of the deadly competition. Instead of using his funds to visit his daughter in Los Angeles, Gi-hun decides to find the people behind the game and end their organization. Season 2 will follow Gi-hun’s mission, but he’ll soon learn that the only way to stop the game is to re-enter it.
Besides Lee Jung-jae, season 1 cast members returning for season 2 are Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo, and Wi Ha-jun. New cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.
Squid Game is written, directed, and executive produced by Hwang. Premiering in September 2021, Squid Game is the most-watched season of television in Netflix history. Season 1 received 14 Emmy nominations, with Lee becoming the first Asian actor to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a drama series for a non-English-speaking part.