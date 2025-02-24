The revolution starts now in the Andor season 2 trailer

The Rebellion is coming together in the Andor season 2 trailer.

“We’re in a war,” Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor says in the trailer. “You wanna fight, or you wanna win?” Season 2 of Disney+’s most critically acclaimed series will explore Cassian’s continued path toward the Rebel Alliance. This season begins four years leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, when Cassian teams with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) to steal the plans for the Death Star.

Besides Luna, Andor season 2 stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, and Elizabeth Dulau. Several actors from Rogue One return for season 2, including Alan Tudyk as K-2SO, Ben Mendelsohn as Director Orson Krennic, and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera.

The second season of Andor streams April 22, only on Disney+.

“One of the great thrills of making Andor is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet — ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries,” said creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy in a statement. “They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2.”

Andor season 1 received universal acclaim, with many critics dubbing it the “adult Star Wars show.” Digital Trends writer Alex Welch said Andor “fundamentally changed the franchise forever.” Season 1 garnered three Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Andor season 2 begins streaming on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. Season 2 will consist of 12 episodes split into four chapters of three episodes each.