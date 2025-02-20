 Skip to main content
Paradise season 2 is official at Hulu, ABC will air season 1

By
Sterling K. Brown sits down and stares in Paradise.
Hulu

More Paradise is coming to Hulu.

Dan Fogelman’s mystery thriller has been renewed for season 2 at Hulu. Sterling K. Brown headlines the series as Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent who works for President Cal Bradford (James Marsden). After Bradford is murdered, Xavier becomes the prime suspect because he was last seen with the president. The murder shocks the “serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals.” Accused of murder, Xavier must fight to prove his innocence and protect his family from the nefarious forces at play.

Besides Brown and Marsden, Paradise’s ensemble includes Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, and Percy Daggs IV.

It’s a reunion for Fogelman and Brown, who collaborated on NBC’s Emmy-winning family drama This Is Us. In 2017, Brown became the first African American performer since Andre Braugher in 1998 to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Brown and Fogelam executive produce Paradise with John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal, and Steve Beers.

Paradise | First Official Trailer | Hulu

Paradise’s premiere episode aired on January 26, 2025. Per the streamer, Paradise launched to seven million global views in its premiere week on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. The series was considered a political thriller, but the massive twist near the end of the first episode shifted the entire premise completely.

Paradise’s season 1 finale is scheduled to air on March 4. One month later, ABC will air the entire first season of Paradise, starting at 10 p.m. ET/PT on April 7.

The next episode of Paradise will be released on February 25 on Hulu.

Another Simple Favor: Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively sequel will open SXSW 2025
Two women stand next to each other and stare in A Simple Favor.

A Simple Favor 2 now has an official title and premiere date. Another Simple Favor will be the opening night film of SXSW on March 7, 2025.
Another Simple Favor marks the return of Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively as Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson, respectively. The two friends will reunite on the island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman. "Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square," per the logline.
Reprising their roles for the sequel are Andrew Rannells as Darren, Bashir Salahuddin as Detective Summerville, and Henry Golding as Henry Golding. The film also stars Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Elena Sofia Ricci, Alex Newell, and Allison Janey.

“When we saw this film last fall, we instantly knew it had to open SXSW – it gave us that electric feeling we live for as programmers,” said Claudette Godfrey, VP Film & TV. “Paul Feig and SXSW share an unmatched love for bold, fearless comedy. From that unforgettable late-night screening of Bridesmaids to Spy‘s raucous world premiere, his films capture exactly what makes our festival special – wildly entertaining projects that push boundaries. We’re beyond excited to reunite with Paul and kick off the festival with a film that had our entire team laughing, cheering, and immediately wanting to watch it again!”

Read more
Sarah Michelle Gellar boards Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot at Hulu
Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Since Buffy the Vampire Slayer concluded in 2003, series lead Sarah Michelle Gellar seemed unwilling to revisit her iconic character. But as recently as last month, Gellar softened her stance towards a potential revival. Now, the word has come down that Gellar has signed on for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, which is in the works at Hulu.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gellar is currently the only performer attached to the new series, but her character, Buffy Summers, will reportedly not be the main character. Instead, the show is described as "the next chapter in the Buffyverse," with a new slayer at the forefront.

Read more
Gugu Mbatha-Raw searches for the truth in Surface season 2 trailer
One woman looks stunned as another stands next to her in Surface.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Sophie embarks on a quest for answers in the trailer for Surface season 2.

In season 1, Sophie survives an alleged suicide attempt with little memory of her past. By the end of the season, Sophie accepts her previous identity as Tess Caldwell and decides to return to the U.K. to find Eliza (Millie Brady), a woman from her past.

Read more