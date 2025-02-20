Paradise season 2 is official at Hulu, ABC will air season 1

More Paradise is coming to Hulu.

Dan Fogelman’s mystery thriller has been renewed for season 2 at Hulu. Sterling K. Brown headlines the series as Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent who works for President Cal Bradford (James Marsden). After Bradford is murdered, Xavier becomes the prime suspect because he was last seen with the president. The murder shocks the “serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals.” Accused of murder, Xavier must fight to prove his innocence and protect his family from the nefarious forces at play.

Besides Brown and Marsden, Paradise’s ensemble includes Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, and Percy Daggs IV.

It’s a reunion for Fogelman and Brown, who collaborated on NBC’s Emmy-winning family drama This Is Us. In 2017, Brown became the first African American performer since Andre Braugher in 1998 to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Brown and Fogelam executive produce Paradise with John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal, and Steve Beers.

Paradise | First Official Trailer | Hulu

Paradise’s premiere episode aired on January 26, 2025. Per the streamer, Paradise launched to seven million global views in its premiere week on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. The series was considered a political thriller, but the massive twist near the end of the first episode shifted the entire premise completely.

Paradise’s season 1 finale is scheduled to air on March 4. One month later, ABC will air the entire first season of Paradise, starting at 10 p.m. ET/PT on April 7.

The next episode of Paradise will be released on February 25 on Hulu.