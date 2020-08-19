Hulu has some extra competition with the launch of Disney+ and HBO Max, but that hasn’t kept it from delivering plenty of compelling TV series and movies to subscribers. The streaming video service has an impressive list of new offerings for September 2020, from original films to critically acclaimed series. Here are some of the highlights, as well as a full list of what’s new this month.

September is traditionally the start of a new TV season and, being the hub for catching up on currently airing shows, Hulu is the place to be for TV lovers. This month, Hulu’s partnership with Fox hits overdrive as several popular shows from Fox, FX, and FXX return with new episodes available immediately after cable broadcast. Plus, Hulu’s hit comedy PEN15 returns for its second season as well. September also sees some critical darlings join the movie library, including Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners and Judy, for which Renee Zellweger won Best Actress. Don’t worry, there are some popcorn hits, too, including The Terminator and Top Gun.

Our top picks for September

New TV!

There is simply too much good TV to choose from to call out one top pick this month. On September 1, the fourth season of Adult Swim’s cult hit Mike Tyson Mysteries joins the streamer, and then it’s hit after hit from there. September 8 sees the 12th season premiere of NBC’s classic physical game show American Ninja Warrior, FXX’s classic animated spy show Archer returns for its 11th season on September 16, the complete second season of PEN15 is available on September 18, and then September 28 ushers in a new season of Fox’s Animation Domination. Bless The Harts returns for Season 2, Bob’s Burgers for Season 11, Family Guy for Season 19, and The Simpsons for its record-setting Season 32. And FXX’s Emmy-winning series Fargo also returns for its fourth season on September 28. That’s a lot of good TV!

Everything new on Hulu in September

September 1

50 First Dates (2004)

Absolute Power (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

American Dragons (1998)

An American Haunting (2006)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

The Birdcage (1997)

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Carrington (1995)

The Cold Light of Day (2012)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

De-Lovely (2004)

Demolition Man (1993)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Employee of the Month (2006)

The End of Violence (1997)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

The Festival (2019)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Hoosiers (1986)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

The Impossible (2012)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mr. North (1988)

Music Within (2007)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)



Pieces of April (2003)



Practical Magic (1998)



Rambo (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stargate (1994)

The Terminator (1984)

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Wanted (2008)

The Woods (2006)

September 2

Hell on the Border (2019)

September 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

September 6

Awoken (2019)

September 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)

September 8

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)

September 9

Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

September 10

Prisoners (2013)

September 11

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

September 16

Archer: Season 11 Premiere (FXX)

September 17

The Good Shepherd (2006)

September 18

Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)

Babyteeth (2019)

The Fight (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

StarDog and TurboCat (2020)

September 20

The Haunted (2020)

September 21

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)

September 22

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Addams Family (2019)

September 23

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Fox)

If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)

September 24

Teens Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019)

September 25

Judy (2019)

September 26

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)

September 28

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)

September 29

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Trauma Center (2019)

September 30

Southbound (2015)

Leaving Hulu in September

September 30

2001 Maniacs (2005)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Best in Show (2000)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Buried (2010)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Cold War (2012)

Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

For Your Consideration (2006)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Futureworld (1976)

Hoosiers (1986)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

Larry Crowne (2011)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

Norma Rae (1979)

Pathology (2008)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rambo (2008)

Right at Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Stargate (1994)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Client (1994)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

The Mask (1994)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

The Sender (1982)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Top Gun (1986)

Undertow (2004)

Unlocked (2017)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Wanted (2008)

West Side Story (1961)

Everything new on Hulu in August

August 1

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BetaFilm)

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child’s Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Stuck On You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were The World Mine (2008)

August 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special (National Geographic)

August 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019)

August 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14 (Bravo)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Slay the Dragon (2020)

August 7

The New York Times Presents: This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing? FX on Hulu Original

August 10

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2020)

August 11

Alive And Kicking (2016)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

August 12

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

August 14

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019)

August 15

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4 (ID)

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 – 134 (HGTV)

Island Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Discovery)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6 (HGTV)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17 (TLC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Aniplex)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 (Food Network)

August 16

Behind You (2020)

August 18

The Cup (2012)

August 20

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)

August 21

Find Me in Paris: Complete Season 3 Hulu Original

August 22

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere (Freeform)

August 23

Blindspot: Complete Season 5 (NBC)

August 24

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

August 26

Mom: Complete Season 7 (CBS)

August 28

The Binge (2020) Hulu Original

August 31

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)

Leaving Hulu in August

August 31

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

The American President (1995)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Child’s Play (1988)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Cookout (2004)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Dave (1993)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gorky Park (1983)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Hud (1963)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

Molly (1999)

Moonstruck (1987)

Rain Man (1988)

Risky Business (1983)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

The Scout (1994)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Top Gun (1986)

Trade (2007)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

The X-Files (1998)

Zardoz (1974)

