What’s new on Disney+ in November 2019

If you like pop culture, chances are you’re a fan of at least one of the many franchises that Disney owns — and Disney+ has them all. From The Simpsons to Pixar to Marvel, Disney+ is crammed full of stuff, and it’s only going to get bigger. Every month, Disney is planning to add more movies, more TV shows, and more original productions to its streaming service. Wowed by Disney’s massive list of launch titles? It’s just getting started.

Technically, everything that arrives on Disney+ this November is new to Disney+ — the service itself launches on November 12, 2019 — but even if you’re a hardcore Disney fan, there’s no way you’ve seen some of these projects before. In addition to a deep library of classic films and TV shows, Disney+ will host a number of exclusive, never-before-seen series. Here are the highlights, and you can scroll down for the complete list.

Our top picks for November

The Mandalorian

This is the big one. This Disney+ flagship series is the first live-action Star Wars TV show, and it’s epic in every way. Not only does The Mandalorian have a huge budget and a deep roster of creators behind the camera, but it has a cast to match. Pablo Pascal leads a motley crew that includes the likes of Gina Carrano, Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte, and Werner Herzog in an adventure that delves into the space between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens to tell a gritty story inspired by spaghetti westerns. You’ve seen Star Wars before, but you’ve never seen it quite like this.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum is a curious and charismatic guy, and for this Disney+ original series, the folks at National Geographic basically pointed a camera at the actor and let him do his thing. Every episode, Goldblum explores a new concept or subculture — one episode is all about denim, for example, while another focuses on ice cream — by interviewing experts, conducting experiments, and rambling about his personal connection to the topic at hand in the way that only Mr. Goldblum can.

Everything new on Disney+ in November

Disney Family Sundays

Encore!

Forky Asks a Question

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The Imagineering Story

Lady and the Tramp

The Mandalorian

Marvel’s Hero Project

Noelle

Pixar in Real Life

SparkShorts

Weird But True! (Season 2)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Editors' Recommendations