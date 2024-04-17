5 TV shows you need to watch in May 2024

Not sure what you need to watch in May? There are several shows returning with new seasons, along with a handful of new shows that you might want to add to your watch list. Bridgerton fans will be delighted to know that the record-breaking series is returning with the first part of its third season, while sci-fi fans will be intrigued with the premise of the Apple TV+ show Dark Matter, especially if you’ve read the book on which it’s based.

The five TV shows you need to watch in May are available on top streaming services, like Max, Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. Keep track of the premiere dates and plot them on your calendar so you don’t miss out, or wait until the end of the month to binge as many episodes as you can, since many of these shows’ episodes are released on a weekly basis.

Hacks season 3 (May 2)

Hacks Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max

The Emmy-winning comedy-drama Hacks returns for its third season this month. Jean Smart stars as fictional legendary stand-up comedian Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels, a young comedy writer who has been “canceled” by the industry because of a questionable social post and a bad reputation. The two are in their own ruts, and when Ava is tasked with working as Deborah’s new head writer, the pair initially clash. But together, they begin to help one another through both their personal and professional lives.

With the third season featuring a time jump, fans can expect a refreshed story as the pair continue working through their respective challenges. The show has earned the rare achievement of maintaining a 100% critic score on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes for its first two seasons. The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson praises the show’s “emotional heft” combined with the ability to be “vicious at the same time.” With sharp writing and jokes that hit, Vance is one of Smart’s best roles yet, while Einbinder has proven to be a rising star.

Stream Hacks on Max.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (May 4)

Tales of the Empire | Official Trailer | Disney+

As the latest in this animated anthology series, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire follows Tales of the Jedi, which was released in late 2022 and centered around Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Count Dooku (Corey Burton). Star Wars: Tales of the Empire shifts focus to Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and Jedi Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger), with the episodes separated into different arcs for each character. The new stories follow the two warriors on different paths. Elsbeth is the Imperial Magistrate of Calodan on the planet Corvus who helped build the Imperial Fleet (and who contracted The Mandalorian to find Ahsoka). Offee, meanwhile, is the Jedi apprentice and close friend of Ahsoka who later betrays her.

Each prequel-era episode is short at just 13 to 17 minutes long, but for fans of the franchise, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire will be a quick and satisfying binge. The first season received widespread praise for its animation, writing, and musical score, and this one is set to be just as gripping and exciting for Star Wars fans.

Stream Star Wars: Tales of the Empire on Disney+.

Dark Matter (May 8)

Dark Matter — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Based on the Blake Crouch novel of the same name, with Crouch himself serving as the series creator, Dark Matter is a chilling sci-fi tale about a physicist who is kidnapped and sent to an alternate version of his life. His trajectory is very different in this parallel world, all because of a single decision he made 15 years prior. Getting back home to his real life is crucial because his alternate version threatens to harm his family.

Starring Australian actor Joel Edgerton (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Jennifer Connelly (Snowpiercer), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), and Jimmi Simpson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Pachinko), the packed cast of Dark Matter alone sparks intrigue about this eight-episode series.

Stream Dark Matter on Apple TV+.

Bridgerton season 3, part 1 (May 16)

Bridgerton Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Husbands, boyfriends, and fathers, prepare for the TV to be occupied for the next little while as the ladies (as well as many men) immerse themselves in the first part of the third season of this widely popular historical romance series. Delivered by Shonda Rhimes as her first scripted show for Netflix, Bridgerton is set in the Regency era during the social season of the early 1800s. Young nobility and gentry are introduced into society, ready to make their debuts and prepare for marriage.

The record-setting show has already been renewed for a fourth season ahead of the third season premiere. It also spawned a spinoff called Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Season 3 is likely to continue the momentum and bring in massive viewership numbers for Netflix once again. The first four episodes will be released in May, followed by four more in June.

Stream Bridgerton on Netflix.

Outer Range season 2 (May 16)

Outer Range Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Josh Brolin returns as Royal Abbott in this sci-fi neo-Western series. The Dune: Part Two actor stars as a rancher desperate to save his land and his family. The situation takes a supernatural turn when he discovers a black void that appears just as a mysterious drifter named Autumn (Imogen Poots) begins to camp out on his land. When the family’s daughter-in-law Rebecca (Kristen Connolly) goes missing and a rival family tries to make their play for the land, Abbott is tested to his limits.

Like Yellowstone with a sci-fi twist, Outer Range features interwoven subplots to keep you interested the entire way through. New York Post’s Michael Starr points to the sci-fi twist, in particular, as being the angle that makes this show watchable, along with the consistent desire to find out how it all ends.

Stream Outer Range on Amazon Prime Video.

