 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (October 4-6)

By
A man walks down a graveyard road.
Showtime

Few streamers are trying to keep your attention more than Netflix. The service definitely has plenty of great shows to watch, but actually picking the one you’re most interested in can be more challenging than you might think, especially if watching the show requires some level of commitment.

If you want to avoid starting and failing to finish a bunch of different shows, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together three under-the-radar series that are all worth checking out on the streamer and are almost guaranteed to keep you riveted throughout their runs.

Recommended Videos

When you’re done here, check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and best shows on Disney+.

Related

Your Honor (2020-2023)

Bryan Cranston will always be best remembered for playing Walter White on Breaking Bad, but the actor’s work on Your Honor is nothing to sneeze at either. Here, he plays a judge who discovers that his son has been implicated in a hit-and-run accident, and does whatever he can to save him.

The series is really just a series of moral and ethical quandaries as Cranston’s judge finds himself wandering further and further from the rules and laws that once governed his life. It’s easy to believe in your principles when they mostly apply to other people, but Your Honor asks what happens when you’re faced with difficult decisions yourself.

You can watch Your Honor on Netflix.

Carol & the End of the World (2023)

A brilliant, small-scale animated miniseries, Carol & the End of the World tells the story of one woman trying to figure out how to live her final days after it’s discovered that another planet is hurtling toward Earth.

In focusing on such a small-scale story, even as the world is literally ending, Carol & the End of the World manages to highlight all the ways that the monotony of our routines can serve as both a comfort and a kind of prison. Ordinary life is beautiful in its own quiet way, and this series gets at that profound idea in a way that winds up feeling genuinely emotional.

You can watch Carol & the End of the World on Netflix.

Top Boy (2011-2023)

A brilliant, long-running British drama series set in the London projects, Top Boy is about two young men living in these projects and doing their best to survive, one way or another. Although the series features some violence and is in large part about the drug trade, Top Boy is also a searing examination of how a country’s social fabric could leave young people with only bad options to choose from.

It might not be quite as good as The Wire, but Top Boy definitely has similar ideas about the systems that shape our lives, and the intractable ways they can constrain our potential.

You can watch Top Boy on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in October
Chris Evans outdoors in a field with a young girl wearing sunglasses over his shoulders in Gifted.

It’s nice to head to the theaters to watch a new movie once in a while, especially with anticipated films playing now and coming later this month like Joker: Folie à Deux, Smile 2, Venom: The Last Dance, and The Wild Robot. But sometimes, it’s also nice to sit in the comfort of your own home in sweatpants with microwave popcorn and a streaming service. If you’re looking for a hidden gem to check out for a quiet night in, there are three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in October.

From old favorites to new movies, you’ll find some notable actors in these films. Critics weren't totally fond of these movies, but audiences that have watched love them.

Read more
The 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix right now
A man and woman sit on a couch.

Exploring the thousands of titles on Netflix can be both exciting and overwhelming. Content of all types abounds, from dramas and comedies to reality shows and documentaries. It's a good thing there's a list to help narrow your decision by letting you see the most popular Netflix shows. That's right, every week, Netflix releases its list of the 10 most-watched TV shows over a recent seven-day period.

The Menendez brothers continue to dominate the Netflix charts. Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story remains No. 1 for the second consecutive week. Nobody Wants This, a rom-com catered to millennials debuted at No. 2, and Mr. McMahon came in at No. 3. Below, we have listed the top 10 shows in the U.S. from September 23 to September 29, along with general information about each show, including genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more
3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in October
A woman and man sit down as he is being interviewed by her in a scene from A Very Royal Scandal.

There’s something soothing about relaxing on the couch and flipping through the seemingly never-ending TV show titles available to stream. It’s a bit like the “old days” when you would scroll through linear network channel listings trying to find something to watch among the thousands only to declare after an hour that there’s “nothing on.” That can get frustrating fairly quickly, not to mention waste your precious, limited time. If you feel like you’ve watched it all and you’re looking for something exciting and new, we have you covered.

These three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in October are an interesting mix. There’s a British series that tackles one of the most controversial royal family stories, starring Michael Sheen as one of the most controversial royal family figures. There’s a hidden-gem true-crime show to add to the list if you’re into that genre. Finally, there’s a hilariously fun and light-hearted sitcom that critics don't love but fans around the world can’t resist.

Read more