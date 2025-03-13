Black Mirror season 7 trailer teases return of the USS Callister

Netflix’s biggest nightmares return in the Black Mirror season 7 trailer.

The British sci-fi series is back for “six electrifying stories,” including the sequel to USS Calister, the Emmy-award-winning episode that opened season 4. The first sequel in Black Mirror history followed an unpopular video game programmer (Jesse Plemons) who created a Star Trek-like video game with digital clones of his coworkers. Stars from USS Callister returning for the sequel are Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Billy Magnussen.

“Fans of the show will recognize the cast of a certain spaceship from one of our episodes reappearing,” series creator Charlie Brooker told Netflix. “We’ve done a sequel for the first time in Black Mirror history. Normally, I kill off all the characters at the end of an episode, [but] I kept some of ’em alive. I’m growing as a human.”

The USS Callister is not the only episode featuring familiar characters. Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry return as Tuckersoft employees Colin Ritman and Mohan Thakur. The duo was featured in Bandersnatch, the 2018 interactive film where fans could choose their own adventure to provide different endings.

Netflix remains secretive about the other episodes in season 7. However, the star-studded cast has been revealed. It includes Michele Austin, Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Josh Finan, James Nelson-Joyce, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Simpson, Ben Bailey Smith, Harriet Walter, and Michael Workéyè.

Black Mirror is created by Emmy winner Charlie Brooker, who executive produces with Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones. The first two seasons of Black Mirror and a Christmas special aired on British Channel 4. Subsequent seasons have all aired on Netflix.

Black Mirror season 7 debuts on April 10 on Netflix.