 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

7 best Star Trek parodies, ranked

Joe Allen
By
A space crew stand on a planet in The Black Mirror's USS Callister episode.
Netflix

For more than 50 years, Star Trek has been an institution, especially among the nerds of America. The original Star Trek series has spawned various movies and additional shows in the years since it aired, and those shows have been met with various levels of acclaim and criticism.

Alongside all of these more faithful series, though, there have also been a number of parodies of Star Trek, its tropes, and the world it’s set in. We’ve gathered seven of the very best of those parodies for this list, which range from TV episodes to entire movies.

Recommended Videos

7. Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks First Look

Why not kick this list off with a show that allows Star Trek to make fun of itself? Lower Decks follows the support crew on a fairly unimportant interspace vessel as they try to manage their personal lives, even as they deal with all sorts of sci-fi invaders.

Related

As this list proves, Star Trek has become such an institution that it can be effectively parodied from dozens of different directions, but this show, which plays with the series’ tropes while offering a new perspective on the action, is a delight from minute one, and is still going strong after its fourth season.

6. The Muppet Show – Pigs in Space

The Muppets may not be as widely beloved today as they once were, but Pigs in Space was once a regular segment on The Muppet Show. The segment was flexible enough that it could parody any beloved sci-fi property, but Star Trek was undoubtedly a mainstay.

This was underlined by the fact that Captain Link Hogthrob seemed to be a pretty overt Captain Kirk riff, and Miss Piggy’s ship was called Swinetrek. Still, Pigs in Space was not particularly biting. Instead, it was the kind of sweet, earnest parody that the Muppets were so often great at.

5. Animaniacs: Star Truck

When the Animaniacs got a chance to invade their favorite TV show, they didn’t miss an opportunity to cause plenty of havoc. Star Truck follows the rascals at the show’s center as they meet characters like Dr. Squat and Captain Kork while also delivering the kind of jokes that only hardcore fans of both shows would fully understand.

If you’re a Trek fan, you probably loved this episode, which also gave Maurice Lamarche the chance to do pretty impeccable impressions of William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and DeForest Kelly.

4. The Orville

When Seth MacFarlane set out to create his own version of Star Trek, many people were alarmed by how genuine and sincere it seemed. The Family Guy creator has long been a megafan of the series, and while The Orville has elements of parody, it also seems to be a loving tribute to the show that spawned it.

The show featured notable guest stars from various Star Trek shows, and also captured the spirit of the planet-of-the-week adventures that made the original Star Trek so widely beloved. While it’s certainly jokier than the original series, The Orville is ultimately a loving tribute to what made Trek great.

3. Futurama: Where No Fan Has Gone Before

Perhaps the most impressive thing about this Futurama episode is that the show manages to reunite almost every member of the original cast to deliver voice performances. The episode imagines that the crew of the Planet Express stumble upon a planet where the entire original cast of the series is alive and well, having been revived hundreds of years after the show’s original run.

The notion of giving these actors a chance to live in a far different future than the one their show imagined was brilliant enough, but all of the actors brought their A-game to these versions of their actual personalities.

2. Black Mirror: USS Callister

Not every Black Mirror episode is as sharp and compelling as USS Callister, which is both a parody and a critique of the entire Star Trek ethos. The episode follows the crew of a Star Trek-esque ship as they’re tortured by their captain. Eventually, we begin to realize that this entire world is a virtual reality, and the entire crew are avatars for co-workers of a single isolated man.

USS Callister is specific in its references to the original Star Trek, but it’s also a pointed critique of the misogyny that could underlie much of what that original show tried to achieve, and more crucially, of the show’s many fans who totally misinterpret its message.

1. Galaxy Quest (1999)

Galaxy Quest (1999) Theatrical Trailer

One of the great parody movies of any kind ever made, Galaxy Quest is set in a universe where a show like Star Trek was a phenomenon when it first aired. Now, the cast assembles for reunions, but have grown to hate one another. When real aliens recruit them based on the belief that they are actually the characters they played on the show, they’re forced to prove that they have what it takes to be real heroes.

Thanks to a great ensemble cast that includes Alan Rickman and Sam Rockwell in standout performances, Galaxy Quest is genuinely funny. What has helped it endure, though, is that it’s also one of the more earnest movies on this list, and it manages to balance those tones beautifully.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
8 ‘shocking’ modern movie twists that everyone saw coming, ranked
A man fires a flamethrower at a girl in a pool in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Whenever a plot twist occurs in a film, it can either make or break the story for its audience. Some classic movies like Psycho and Planet of the Apes and more recent movies like 2022's Nope have presented iconic twists that nobody could have dreamed of upon release, while others did not have as much success in defying viewers' expectations.

Such predictable plot twists don't necessarily ruin the story, but if the filmmaker's goal was to trick everyone watching and blow them all away, these eight movies didn't exactly fool their audience.

Read more
7 best Steven Spielberg sci-fi movies, ranked
A man confronts a woman in Minority Report.

Fifty years ago, Steven Spielberg directed his first theatrical film, The Sugarland Express. Since then, Spielberg has established himself as one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation, with a long list of blockbusters and critically acclaimed movies to his name including Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, and many more.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Spielberg's first film, we're looking back at the seven best Steven Spielberg sci-fi movies. For someone who broke into the industry with genre flicks, there aren't a lot of science fiction films in Spielberg's filmography. But the ones here rank among the greatest sci-fi movies of all time.
7. Ready Player One (2018)

Read more
10 best The Simpsons seasons, ranked
Homer Simpson meets Dana and Scully from The X-Files in The Springfield Files

At this point, The Simpsons is almost synonymous with American culture. Currently in its 35th season, the show has been premiering new episodes since 1989 – and currently has more than 750 episodes under its belt, making it the longest-running prime-time show in television history. Add to that the franchise's numerous hit video games, the 2007 movie that grossed more than $536 million, and its very own ride at Universal Studios, and you have one of the most successful franchises ever.

But The Simpsons has definitely had some lulls throughout the years as well. For a period, the series had developed a reputation for not being as good as it used to be and for relying too heavily on entire episodes that lazily spoofed something in the zeitgeist. Luckily, the show has restored its reputation with its last few seasons and has returned to its roots of biting satire and commentary on American life while also providing lots of humor and heart along the way. But what are the best seasons of The Simpsons that offer the greatest episodes and most iconic moments?
10. Season 34 (2022-2023)

Read more