Have you already burned through the collective libraries of Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, or seem to scroll endlessly and can’t find anything new you’re in the mood to watch? Apple TV+, Apple’s premium, ad-free streaming platform, is another option worth considering. With a slate of both television series and movies, including plenty of originals, the service offers quality projects from big-name talent. And we’ve broken down which shows are truly worth watching. Here are our picks for the best shows on Apple TV+.

Little Voice

Sara Bareilles both co-created and provides the original music for this series about a young woman named Bess King (Brittany O’Grady) who is trying to fulfill her dreams of becoming a singer. But she has to balance this personal desire with being pulled in the other direction of her troubled family life. Apple calls the series a “love letter” to the music scene in New York. Executive produced by J.J. Abrams, the series has received decent reviews, with the catchy tunes and engaging cast lauded for making it a nice binge-watch. There are nine 30-minute episodes in the first season.

Greatness Code

For sports fans who are craving behind-the-scenes details about their favorites, this short-form, unscripted docuseries might fit the bill. Each episode focuses on the life and career of a different athlete spanning various sports franchises, such as LeBron James, Tom Brady, Shaun White, and Usain Bolt. The sports icons talk about their inspirations and the important moments that defined their careers and share never-before-heard stories. Brady, James, and Michael Strahan co-founded the company that co-produced the series. There are seven mini-episodes in the first season.

Dear …

In this heartwarming docuseries, celebrities read letters fans have written to them, discussing how their work has changed or impacted their lives in a positive way. Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Stevie Wonder, and Lin-Manuel Miranda are among the first group of celebrities to read touching words that reassure their work is more important than just entertainment. Critics and audiences alike have given the series high praise. There are 10 episodes featuring 10 celebrities in season 1.

Helpsters

Designed for kids aged 4+, this Sesame Workshop series sees Cody and his other monster friends help solve everyday problems while teaching kids valuable lessons and analytical skills in the process. From learning how to do magic tricks to climbing mountains and making homemade instruments, kids will learn tons of things in a fun and engaging way that integrates the concepts of coding. The characters are all puppets, but despite the resemblance, they are not referred to as “muppets.”

Snoopy in Space

This Flash-animated series, jointly developed between the U.S. and Canada, is inspired by the iconic Peanuts comic strip, the adorable pup, and his misadventures with best friend and sidekick, Woodstock. As the title implies, the first season of 12 episodes follows Snoopy’s journey to becoming an astronaut, which means he has to prove himself to NASA. Naturally, Woodstock decides to come along for the ride. Reviews have been good, suggesting the series is a much-watch for kids and nostalgic adults, alike.

Ghostwriter

If you grew up in the ’90s, you’re probably familiar with this mystery kids’ series about a team of young detectives who band together to solve crimes. But they can’t do it alone: They lean on their mysterious ghost friend, Ghostwriter. Apple TV+ has rebooted the series to tell the story of a new group of kids that must solve a mystery involving a ghost that’s haunting a local bookstore and releasing fictional characters into the world. Geared towards kids aged 8 and older, it’s a great show to watch with the whole family.

Oprah’s Book Club

Sit back with a hot cup of cocoa and relax with Oprah, who is back in this talk show that serves as a spinoff to the popular segment of the same name that debuted on The Oprah Winfrey Show. One episode was released every two months, each focusing on a different book. In her signature and deeply engaging style, Winfrey discusses the book with the author, exploring various angles, inspirations, and interpretations. There are a total of six episodes to date, featuring a selection of diverse books like Ta-Nehisi Coates’ The Water Dancer, about a superhuman being who can travel with others over long distances using large waterways, and Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker, a fascinating nonfiction book about the Galvin family of Colorado, who had 12 children, six of whom were diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Defending Jacob

Trying his hand at the small screen, Avengers star Chris Evans is joined by Michelle Dockery, Cherry Jones, and J.K. Simmons in this crime drama about a 14-year-old who is accused of murder. While his parents steadfastly believe in his innocence, the evidence mounting against the young boy is enough to make them question if they really know their son, as they deal with the moral dilemma of defending him, despite their suspicions. The series, based on the novel of the same name by William Landay, is a juicy crime drama worth watching if you’re looking for something new in that genre.

Trying

With a second season already in the works, this BBC Studios comedy follows a couple who wants to start a family but are having trouble conceiving. Eventually, they decide to go the route of adoption. But the realization that it’s not going to be an easy road sets in and they begin to get cold feet after comparing themselves to other potential adopters and babysitting their friends’ kids to gain experience. It’s a tough and serious topic, but the series takes a light-hearted look that critics and viewers seem to enjoy.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On!

A great family-friendly show that will take ’80s parents back, the Fraggles have returned in Fraggle Rock: Rock On! to tell stories in a musical way that will entertain and get kids laughing and dancing along. Fraggles are monster-like puppet creatures who live in different caves. But they find ways to all get along, despite their differences. In addition to this season of this Apple TV+ reboot, you can relive seasons 1-4 of the original ’80s episodes of Fraggle Rock, too.

Central Park

Josh Gad is a co-creator of this musical animated sitcom about a family who lives in Central Park. The story is told from the perspective of a busker named Birdie (Gad), who observes the family, which includes father and nerdy park manager, Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.); his wife, Paige (Kathryn Hahn), a journalist who is trying to move beyond just writing puff pieces; their daughter, Molly (Kristen Bell), who draws comics; and their son, Cole (Tituss Burgess), who loves animals. When an elderly heiress named Bitsy (Stanley Tucci) swoops in with plans to buy the park and turn the land into condos, it’s up to the family to save it. With a cast that also includes Daveed Diggs as Helen, Bitsy’s assistant, Tony Shalhoub as Paige’s boss, and guest voice roles from Fred Armisen, Ed Asner, and others, the comedy has tons of star power.

Ted Lasso

Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis returns to television in this fish-out-of-water sports comedy about an American football coach named Ted Lasso, who relocates to the U.K. to coach an English association football team. Except there’s one problem: Despite their faith in him, he actually has no experience at all with their version of “football,” which, as any sports fan knows, is soccer. Sudeikis is also credited as a co-creator and executive producer of the series, which is based on a character of the same name that he first played in promos for coverage of the Premier League by NBC Sports. Just five days after the first season was released, the show was renewed for a second.

The Morning Show

This drama has received a lot of attention thanks to its star-studded cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. The story kicks off when Mitch Kessler (Carell), a popular morning news show co-host, is abruptly fired due to sexual misconduct allegations against him. As his long-time co-host and friend Alex Levy (Aniston) tries to deal with the aftermath of the events along with the fear that she might be replaced, she meets a bright, young, and ambitious local news reporter named Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) who could be a friend or foe. The show touches deeply on a culture of silence surrounding women in the workplace and is a superb choice to watch if you’re looking for something that’s topical and different from your usual TV drama.

Servant

After their infant son Jericho dies, Sean (Toby Kebbell) and Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose) are distraught, Dorothy so much that she suffers a psychological breakdown. To help Dorothy recover, the couple gets a lifelike therapy doll, which Dorothy treats as if it’s real. Sean, and Dorothy’s brother Julian (Harry Potter‘s Rupert Grint), both put up with the act for her sake, but things get even stranger when the couple’s nanny, a young woman named Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), arrives, and she too behaves as if the doll is a real child. As Sean tries to figure out what is going on with the new nanny, he begins to question his own grip on reality. Servant is an eerie thriller, executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan no less, that moves at a brisk pace and doesn’t overstay its welcome.

For All Mankind

Ronald D. Moore is no stranger to space, having worked on various Star Trek series throughout the ‘90s (including the underrated Deep Space Nine) and creating 2004’s superb reimagining of Battlestar Galactica. Moore’s For All Mankind once again ventures beyond Earth’s atmosphere, telling an alternate-history story in which the Soviet Union beats America to the moon, forcing NASA to lick its wounds and double down on further voyages into space. Rather than mining the familiar stories that astronaut biopics do, For All Mankind takes the fun approach of imagining just how different history could have played out — for example, Richard Nixon, eager to attract female voters, orders NASA to deploy women to space). It’s not a revolutionary show, but an entertaining one, particularly for fans of Cold War history.

Dickinson

This isn’t your high school literature teacher’s Emily Dickinson. Dickinson follows the iconic poet (played by Hailee Steinfeld) in her younger years, as she strives to develop her talents in a culture where women are expected to be accessories to their family. Although her father Edward (Toby Huss) angrily disapproves of her literary aspirations, Emily has support from friend and lover Sue Gilbert (Ella Hunt), and a magazine editor. Dickinson isn’t a straightforward costume drama, however. The show has modern sensibilities, with dialogue that sounds straight out of teen dramas like Riverdale, a hip-hop soundtrack, and even some 19th century twerking. This is a show without much concern for historical authenticity, instead reinterpreting Emily Dickinson for the TikTok generation. Some might find it goofy, but Dickinson is at least willing to throw caution to the wind — besides, what other show has rapper Wiz Khalifa popping up as the top-hat wearing incarnation of Death.

Home Before Dark

The Rotten Tomatoes critical consensus of this mystery drama describes it as being “more intriguing than its mawkish writing lets on,” and lauding the young Brooklynn Prince for her dedicated performance. The show is about a young girl named Hilde (Prince) who moves to a small lakeside town and comes across a cold murder case she believes everyone is trying to bury, including her own father. It was actually based on the real story of 9-year-old Hilde Lysiak (now 13) who heads up her own local newspaper and once broke the news about a murder case before any other media outlet did.

Little America

Renewed for a second season before the first even premiered, this anthology series is perfect if you’re interested in learning more about stories of immigrants in America. Each episode covers a different standalone story of people from all cultures going to America with big dreams. They view obstacles as opportunities and must try to become American while also not forgetting their roots. Clever but straightforward episode titles include “The Manager,” “The Cowboy,” and “The Baker.” The first season has an impressive 94% critic rating and 87% audience score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, with the critic consensus referring to it as “joyous, heartfelt, and very human … a thoughtful collection of immigrant tales [that is] as inspirational as it is relatable.”

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

This comedy looks at the inside world of video game creation, telling the story from the perspective of those who work in a development studio. Starring Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Ian, the creative director, the show has nine episodes to date in the first season, with a second season planned as well. With solid ratings all around, the Rotten Tomatoes critical consensus calls it hilarious, and lauds its ability to explore the gaming industry with “intelligence, thoughtfulness, and sincerity.” It is, however, called out for relying too heavily on the “workplace comedy formula.” Nonetheless, if you’re into that genre as well as video games, it’s worth checking out.

