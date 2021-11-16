Amazon Prime Video is known for a lot of things, but stand-up comedy isn’t one of them. In the midst of prestigious movies and television shows, the stand-up specials tend to get the shaft. But it’s high time that changes. As Amazon Prime rolls through another month of major movies and television shows arriving to the streaming service, it’s time to give the stand-up acts some due. These specials will make you laugh, make you think, and make you want to dive deeper into the streaming service’s library. This is the best stand-up on Amazon Prime right now.
Looking for even more laughs? Check out our other streaming guides, including the best stand-up comedy on Netflix, as well as the best comedies on Amazon Prime, and the best comedies on Hulu, too.
Ron White: A Little Unprofessional (2012)
Andrew Santino: Home Field Advantage (2017)
Maria Bamford: Weakness Is the Brand (2020)
Chris Porter: A Man From Kansas (2019)
Josh Blue: Broccoli (2020)
Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper (2020)
Sinbad: Where U Been? (2010)
Al Madrigal: Shrimpin' Ain't Easy (2017)
Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time (2019)
Editors' Recommendations
- The 50 best movies on Netflix right now
- The 53 best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now
- The 100 best movies on HBO Max right now
- The 98 best movies on Hulu right now
- The best shows on Netflix right now