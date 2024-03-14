The best comedies on Netflix right now

Shōgun was always going to be a hard act to follow in March because it's likely to rank among the best shows of 2024 at the end of the year. But the second weekend of March is unmistakably slower than the first. This week's only notable additions are Netflix's The Gentlemen and HBO/Max's The Regime. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until next week to see the premiere of Apple TV+'s Manhunt or the second half of Prime Video's Invincible season 2.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, Peacock, and Apple TV+ are supposed to keep us entertained every week with a steady lineup of new shows. That was the justification behind the recent wave of rate increases that occurred late last year. Now, the only way to save some money on your streaming bills short of cancellations is by using the ad-supported tiers. For now, here's our weekly roundup of the best new shows to stream.

