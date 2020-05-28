The best comedies on Hulu right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services available, offering thousands of titles for film and television enthusiasts alike. While prestigious movies such as Parasite and The Dark Knight currently live on the platform, Hulu is also the home to a large collection of raucous — and subtle — comedies. After all, sometimes there’s nothing better than kicking back on the couch and laughing along with a film designed for exactly that.

To help you sift through Hulu’s massive library, we’ve rounded up some of the better comedies available. Finding the right pick is rarely this easy.

Looking for more than just laughs? We’ve also put together guides to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu, along with a number of platforms.



Each year, there’s a new action-comedy flick that places spies in precarious and hilarious situations they have to negotiate in order to save the day. Get Smart was 2008’s version of that flick, buoyed by an amazing cast. Maxwell Smart (Steve Carell) is sent to Russia as an American governmental spy after an attack on his agency, abandoning his cozy analyst job to get out in the field like he always dreamed. He teams up with Agent 99 (Anne Hathaway), who will eventually come to appreciate the oddball ways of her partner. The film is based on the 1960s television series of the same name and features a stellar supporting cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Alan Arkin, Terry Crews, and Bill Murray.

Rotten Tomatoes: 50%

Stars: Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway

Director: Peter Segal

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 110 minutes

Watch on Hulu

Growing up, it’s easy for young high-school students to find an older kid they look up to and idolize, but what happens when that idol becomes the driving force in the life of a moldable child? That’s the main premise behind Big Time Adolescence, which sees Griffin Gluck step into the role of Mo, a student who latches on to Zeke (Pete Davidson) when the high schooler begins dating Mo’s older sister. Zeke’s influence on Mo isn’t particularly positive, however, as Mo turns to selling drugs and other illicit activities to appease his older friend, much to the chagrin of his father (Jon Cryer). The Hulu original is a classic tale of growing up and learning to think for oneself.

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

Stars: Griffin Gluck, Pete Davidson, Jon Cryer

Director: Jason Orley

Rating: R

Runtime: 91 minutes

Watch on Hulu

For a time, The Interview was the most famous film nobody in the world had seen. It’s imminent arrival, featuring portrayed attempts to assassinate the dictator of North Korea, caused an international firestorm, leading to its initial delay and a hacking of Sony Pictures by a group with ties to the country. Ultimately, the chatter surrounding the film let up and it was allowed to stand on its own merits. While Dave Skylark (James Franco) and Aaron Rapaport (Seth Rogen) ultimately had more success altering the geopolitical landscape than their real-life counterparts, they seemingly had a hilarious time doing it. Randall Park’s portrayal of Kim Jong-un remains memorable, as do standout comedic performances from Franco and Rogen.

Rotten Tomatoes: 52%

Stars: James Franco, Seth Rogen

Directors: Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

Rating: R

Runtime: 112 minutes

Watch on Hulu

One of the most acclaimed comedies of 2019, Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut provides an unflinching, hilarious look at coming-of-age from a female perspective. Molly Davison (Beanie Feldstein in a Golden Globe-nominated performance) and Amy Antsler (Kaitlyn Dever) are determined to finally party and have the night of their lives as their high-school careers come to a close and their paths diverge ahead of college. The jokes come often and come packed with social commentary and witticisms, and despite being geared toward a younger audience, there are elements any film fan can enjoy. It’s essentially the flip side of Superbad, and proves Wilde is just as proficient behind the camera as in front of it.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Stars: Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever

Director: Olivia Wilde

Rating: R

Runtime: 102 minutes

Watch on Hulu

For those who like their comedy a little darker, A Simple Favor dives into mystery and murder, all while maintaining its comedic edge. Based on a Darcey Bell novel of the same name, A Simple Favor follows Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), a mommy-vlogger who befriends Emily Nelson (Blake Lively), a mysterious and rich woman who suddenly disappears without a trace, leaving her child in Stephanie’s care. Stephanie slowly shifts from feelings of concern toward curiosity, going down a long path to discover where Emily has gone… and who she really is. Twists come at every turn, keeping audiences guessing as to how the caper will end.

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

Stars: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively

Director: Paul Feig

Rating: R

Runtime: 117 minutes

Watch on Hulu

Cancer is inherently not funny. It’s an insidious disease that kills a stunning amount of people annually, yet, 50/50 somehow finds humor amidst life’s most painful moments. Taking cues from screenwriter Will Reiser’s battle with cancer in 2005, 50/50 sees Adam Lerner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a public radio journalist, taking on cancer while befriending older cancer patients and meeting regularly with novice therapist Katherine McFay (Anna Kendrick). Along the way, Lerner learns that his buffoonish friend Kyle (Seth Rogen, in his most heartfelt role) is the one who person who really is there for him. Both funny and sentimental, 50/50 was widely viewed as one of the best comedies of the year.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Stars: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, Anna Kendrick

Director: Jonathan Levine

Rating: R

Runtime: 100 minutes

Watch on Hulu

Stop-motion animation may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but when it’s done right, it can provide more depth than typical animation does. That’s the case with Chicken Run, a turn-of-the-century stop motion comedy that perfected the formula of Wallace and Gromit. The film follows a group of chickens who are constantly trying to escape a farm, with failure all but assured each time. A rooster (voiced by Mel Gibson) soon joins their ranks, however, and conspires to help them escape before they all are turned into pie. It’s all very British, which makes it even better. Two decades later, the movie doesn’t feel dated and now may be the perfect time for a refresher, with a sequel reportedly in the works.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Stars: Julia Sawalha, Mel Gibson

Directors: Peter Lord, Nick Park

Rating: G

Runtime: 84 minutes

Watch on Hulu

Evidently, 2000 was a golden year for animated comedies, with The Road to El Dorado having been released in theaters just a few months ahead of Chicken Run. The former doesn’t hold up quite as well, but it still was a memorable DreamWorks picture and a nice reprieve from the constant barrage of Disney classics being released at the time. The animated film follows two con men who escape from Spain and wind up in the “New World,” armed with a map of El Dorado and a mission to capture its elusive treasure. Kevin Kline and Kenneth Branagh, respectively, voice Tulio and Miguel, who pretend to be gods in an effort to secure the loot. Fun fact: Elton John served as the musical narrator of the film.

Rotten Tomatoes: 48%

Stars: Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh

Directors: Don Paul, Eric “Bibo” Bergeron

Rating: PG

Runtime: 89 minutes

Watch on Hulu

Sometimes, truth is funnier than fiction. At least that’s the premise of I, Tonya, which can be darkly dramatic at times and downright silly at others. Based on a true story, the sports flick takes on the trials of 1990s figure skater Tonya Harding in the lead-up to, and aftermath of, the 1994 attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan. While the story is told from the perspective of Harding, played brilliantly by Margot Robbie, it’s dictated through interviews with the characters, weaving an intricate tale where it’s not always clear how to separate fact from fiction. Robbie earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance, while Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for playing Harding’s abusive mother.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Stars: Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Sebastian Stan

Director: Craig Gillespie

Rating: R

Runtime: 119 minutes

Watch on Hulu

Everyone knows the scene where Joel Goodson (Tom Cruise) slides around his living room in his underwear while pumping Old Time Rock and Roll on the stereo. Not everyone knows that the iconic scene is from Risky Business, a movie with a moment enduring enough to remain in the public consciousness for almost 40 years. Goodson is a high-achieving teenager with his sights set on Princeton, much to the approving ears of his father. But when his parents go away for a trip, Goodson is taken by his newfound freedom, dancing in the hallways and rendezvousing with a prostitute that dramatically alters the shape of his life. Coming-of-age films never felt so inappropriate.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Stars: Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay

Director: Paul Brickman

Rating: R

Runtime: 99 minutes

Watch on Hulu

If this film feels dated almost half a century after its release, that means the satire is still working. Blazing Saddles takes aim at racist portrayals of Native American culture and the old images of the American West by inverting the stereotypes typically associated with these themes in Hollywood. Mel Brooks has his hands all over this classic, directing the film as well as playing three different roles. Not everyone was laughing at the time Blazing Saddles came out — in fact, Hedy Lamarr sued Warner Bros. for their parody of the legendary actress. Yet the film endures, earning recognition from the Library of Congress and remaining on many best-of lists.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Stars: Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder

Director: Mel Brooks

Rating: R

Runtime: 93 minutes

Watch on Hulu

Blazing Saddles is a western in addition to being a comedy, something it has in common with Zombieland. While the 2009 comedy has a similar essence, it adds layers as a post-apocalyptic zombie film, as Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) travels across the country attempting to survive. The film has an incredible cast, too, led by Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, and Bill Murray, who shows up as a fictionalized version of himself. Zombieland spawned a sequel in 2019 — allowing the cast to reunite and revisit the infamous rules for survival — but there’s nothing better than the original.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Stars: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Rating: R

Runtime: 88 minutes

Watch on Hulu

Editors' Recommendations