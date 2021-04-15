Disney+ is your one-stop shop for all things Disney and Disney-adjacent movies. Everything from Mickey Mouse and his pantheon of pals to Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar films plus shows and shorts can be found on the streaming platform. With close to 100 years of child-friendly media under its belt, it’s no surprise that Disney+ is home to hundreds of kid-friendly films. From celebrated classics to new releases, we’ve put together this roundup to highlight the best kids movies on Disney+ this month.

We’ve also rounded up the best kids movies on Hulu, the best kids movies on Netflix, and the best kids movies on Amazon Prime Video if you don’t find what you’re looking for on Disney+.

Into the Woods (2014)

Into the Woods is Disney’s adaptation of the 1986 James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim Broadway musical. A musical melting pot of fairytale characters, the film follows a baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) as they venture into the titular woods in search of artifacts that will vanquish a curse bestowed upon them by a witch (Meryl Streep). A seamless blend of family-friendly narrative beats with plenty of showstoppers and earnest performances from the main ensemble, Into the Woods is just as big and dazzling as its original Broadway version.

Rotten Tomatoes: 71%

Genre: Fantasy, Musical

Stars: Meryl Streep, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Emily Blunt

Director: Rob Marshall

Rating: PG

Runtime: 124 minutes

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Belle (Emma Watson) is the enchanting and intellectual heartthrob of her small French villa, a home she tires of. When her father, Maurice (Kevin Kline), is taken by prisoner by a wretched beast (Dan Stevens), Belle’s dreams of adventure are answered posthaste. Arriving at the beast’s castle to rescue her father, she offers herself for imprisonment over her father. Accepting her offer, the beast leaves Belle to wander the castle, where she begins befriending its wily cast of characters — servants and keepers hexed into anthropomorphic furniture by the same witch’s curse that morphed the beast from a handsome man into his hairier savage appearance. As time passes, Belle learns to see past the beast’s rough exterior, finding kindness and a heart of gold in the cursed prince. A majestic blend of CGI, heartfelt performances, and excellent music make this a fantastic addition to Disney’s lineup of reimagined classics that include such films as The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Jungle Book.

Rotten Tomatoes: 71%

Genre: Fantasy, Kids and Family, Musical, Romance

Stars: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline

Director: Bill Condon

Rating: PG

Runtime: 129 minutes

A Bug’s Life (1998)

Flik (Dave Foley) is the laughing stock of his entire ant colony. An animated inventor that goes the extra mile to make work easier for his brethren, Flik’s many creations tend to fall by the wayside. When one of his latest contraptions goes haywire, the all-important food storage of the colony is vanquished. More like ransom money, most of the bug-grub was meant for a villainous grasshopper named Hopper (Kevin Spacey). When the angry insect learns that his sacrifice is gone, he demands the ants work overtime to deliver double the supply. With the colony in terror, Flik heads off on a journey to recruit a defense team for his stomping grounds. Packed with laughs, state-of-the-art CGI (for the time), and an emotionally gripping story, Pixar’s A Bug’s Life is an awesome weekend watch for kids and parents alike.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Genre: Adventure, Kids And Family, Animation, Comedy

Stars: Dave Foley, Kevin Spacey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Director: John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton

Rating: PG

Runtime: 96 minutes

Big (1988)

Big was not originally a Disney movie, but it’s got the heart of a Disney story. The film is all about Josh Baskin (David Moscow), a kid who uses a mysterious Zoltar carnival fortune teller machine and makes a wish to be “big.” The next day, Josh (Tom Hanks) awakens as an adult and experiences a meteoric rise as he lands a dream job at FAO Schwarz and wins the heart of Susan Lawrence (Elizabeth Perkins), one of his adult co-workers. For a while, Josh’s life is about as good as it gets. But this kid in an adult’s body can only take the drama and responsibilities for so long before he desires to regain his youth and reunite with his family.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Stars: Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, Robert Loggia, John Heard

Director: Penny Marshall

Rating: PG

Runtime: 104 minutes

Descendants (2015)

Imagine if Disney had a shared universe before connected franchises became all the rage. That’s essentially the starting point for Descendants, which follows the journey of four teenagers whose parents include Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, the Evil Queen, and Jafar. Mal (Dove Cameron), Carlos (the late Cameron Boyce), Jay (Booboo Stewart), and Evie (Sofia Carson) accept the invitation of Prince Ben (Mitchell Hope) to attend Auradon Preparatory away from the influence of their evil parents. But the Disney villains have plans to escape their prison, and they want their kids to follow in their evil footsteps. However, once the teenagers experience life in Auradon, they’re no longer sure where their loyalties lie.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Genre: Fantasy, Musical, Comedy

Stars: Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson

Director: Kenny Ortega

Rating: TV-G

Runtime: 112 minutes

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Much as the title suggests, Ever After is a Cinderella story. It’s just not the one you think you know. Drew Barrymore stars as Danielle de Barbarac, a more active heroine than Disney’s original Cinderella. There is no fairy godmother here, but Leonardo da Vinci (Patrick Godfrey) does provide Danielle with some support and guidance. And rather than pursue Crown Prince Henry (Dougray Scott) because he is royalty, Danielle is drawn to him for who he is beyond his title. She even saves Henry on more than one occasion. This is a relentlessly charming and inventive take on an old tale, which still feels fresh and daring two decades later.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Genre: Romance, Drama

Stars: Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston, Dougray Scott, Jeanne Moreau

Director: Andy Tennant

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 121 minutes

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

There aren’t a lot of stop-motion animated films on Disney+, but Fantastic Mr. Fox has a unique style and humor all of its own. Director Wes Anderson adapted Roald Dahl’s classic novel, with George Clooney providing the voice of the titular Mr. Fox. Although Mr. Fox is an exceptional thief, his wife, Felicity (Meryl Streep), convinces him to leave his life of crime behind. Years later, while raising their son, Ash (Jason Schwartzman), Mr. Fox is drawn back to his old life out of frustration. Unfortunately for the Fox family, the angry farmers literally go after them where they live … which forces the Foxes to go farther underground.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Genre: Comedy

Stars: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson

Director: Wes Anderson

Rating: PG

Runtime: 87 minutes

High School Musical (2006)

The original High School Musical movie not only kicked off a franchise, but it also made Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens into stars. Within this film, Efron and Hudgens play Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, respectively. Troy and Gabriella are immediately drawn to each other when she transfers to his school. Collectively and separately, the duo works up the courage to audition for the school musical despite their athletic and academic callings. However, their fellow student, Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale), schemes to keep them out of the musical in order to maintain her own place in the spotlight. Fortunately for the lovebirds, they have some very loyal friends.

Rotten Tomatoes: 63%

Genre: Musical, Romance, Comedy

Stars: Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Lucas Grabeel, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu

Director: Kenny Ortega

Rating: TV-G

Runtime: 98 minutes

Mulan (2020)

Over two decades ago, Disney successfully adapted the legend of Mulan as an animated film. For the inevitable live-action adaptation, there is no talking dragon. But there is a witch. Yifei Liu stars as Mulan, the young woman who goes to war disguised as a man named “Hua Jun.” Under the tutelage of Commander Tung (Donnie Yen), Mulan finds her inner warrior. She also makes a strong connection with Chen Honghui (Yoson An) as they prepare to take on the forces of Böri Khan (Jason Scott Lee). The fate of the kingdom is in their hands.

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Stars: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Tzi Ma, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Ron Yuan

Director: Niki Caro

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 115 minutes

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

Another Snoopy flick? “Good grief.” All kidding aside, The Peanuts Movie is a nice CGI update of the classic comic strip created by Charles Schulz. This time, the focus is almost entirely on Charlie Brown (Noah Schnapp). After pining for the Little Red-Haired Girl (Francesca Angelucci Capaldi), Charlie Brown broadens his ambitions to improve himself and catch her eye. His fortunes rise and fall throughout the school year, in keeping with his eternal underdog status. Yet Charlie’s heart shines through, and even the other kids finally come to see him for who he truly is.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Genre: Comedy

Stars: Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller, Mariel Sheets, Alex Garfin

Director: Steve Martino

Rating: G

Runtime: 88 minutes

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Although the original Pete’s Dragon is very charming, the 2016 remake is ultimately the stronger of the two films. Bryce Dallas Howard stars as Grace Meacham, a forest ranger who discovers Pete Haley (Oakes Fegley), a 10-year-old boy who has spent half a decade in the wild following a terrible tragedy. Pete’s loyal companion is Elliot, a dragon who can sometimes become invisible. Once the town gets wind of Elliot’s existence, Pete and his surrogate family go to great lengths to protect the dragon just as he had protected Pete for years.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Stars: Bryce Dallas Howard, Oakes Fegley, Wes Bentley, Karl Urban, Robert Redford

Director: David Lowery

Rating: PG

Runtime: 103 minutes

Queen of Katwe (2016)

Queen of Katwe is based on the real story of Phiona Mutesi (Madina Nalwanga), a young girl whose family struggled despite the efforts of her mother, Nakku (Lupita Nyong’o). A missionary named Robert Katende (David Oyelowo) teaches Phiona how to play chess, and she quickly proves to be a prodigy. Phiona’s fervent hope is that her newfound skills will allow her family to escape poverty in Katwe. But the international chess competition is far more difficult than even Phiona had imagined.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Genre: Drama

Stars: David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyong’o, Madina Nalwanga, Esteri Tebandeke, Peter Odeke

Director: Mira Nair

Rating: PG

Runtime: 124 minutes

Sky High (2005)

Marvel movies are great, but they’re not necessarily the best introduction to superheroes for the younger set. That’s where Sky High comes in. This Disney original features Michael Angarano as Will Theodore Stronghold, the son of two superheroes: The Commander (Kurt Russell) and Jetstream (Kelly Preston). Unlike his parents, Will doesn’t have any powers when he gets enrolled in Sky High, a literal high school in the sky that teaches superheroes the ropes. While Will struggles to find his place in his parents’ world, an old enemy from The Commander’s past plots to take down the heroes once and for all.

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Genre: Action, Superhero, Comedy

Stars: Kelly Preston, Michael Angarano, Danielle Panabaker, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kurt Russell

Director: Mike Mitchell

Rating: PG

Runtime: 100 minutes

