Like Dune: Part Two’s Rebecca Ferguson? Then watch these 3 great movies and TV shows right now

Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson is one of the most compelling performers working today, and the current acclaim of Dune: Part Two only elevates that status further. The last year has been especially exciting for Ferguson due to her roles as Lady Jessica in director Denis Villeneuve’s excellent Dune: Part Two and disavowed MI6 agent Ilsa Faust in Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Ferguson has also impressed on the small screen, too, with her ongoing lead role as Juliette Nichols earning praise in showrunner Graham Yost’s post-apocalyptic adaptation of author Hugh Howey’s Silo trilogy for Apple TV+. If you want to see more of the actress, watch these three below-the-radar movies and TV shows.

Life (2017)

Daniel Espinosa’s Life follows a team of scientists on board the International Space Station — led by Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Rebecca Ferguson — as they uncover the first concrete evidence of alien life on Mars. Nothing could go wrong, right?

Things take a grim turn when the team discovers this mysterious lifeform is far more advanced than they anticipated, with the potential to devastate all life on Earth. While it’s far from a novel concept for sci-fi, Espinosa’s Life is an overall tense and entertaining riff on the sci-fi horror formula that worked so well in The Thing and Aliens. The movie is elevated by its eerie visuals and atmosphere, as well as the strong ensemble performances helmed by Reynolds, Gyllenhaal, and Ferguson.

Life is currently available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

The White Queen (2013)

Before her role in Apple TV+‘s hit sci-fi adaptation Silo, Rebecca Ferguson’s breakout lead role in the TV arena came in the 2013 miniseries The White Queen. Spearheaded by lead writer Emma Frost, this historical drama is based on British author Philippa Gregory’s The Cousins’ War novels, and it’s set during the string of civil wars over control of England’s throne. The White Queen revolves around the story of three women — Elizabeth Woodville (Ferguson), Margaret Beaufort (Amanda Hale), and Anne Neville (Faye Marsay) — as they pull political strings to elevate their status in this tenuous period.

History buffs might feel underwhelmed by the miniseries’s historical accuracy, partly because it needed to condense a broad piece of English history heavily. Still, The White Queen was well-received for its eye-catching set design, costume design, and scandalous take on these behind-the-scenes political machinations. Ferguson was a standout for her commanding performance, earning her a Golden Globe nomination.

The White Queen is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

The Red Tent (2014)

After her role in The White Queen, Rebecca Ferguson played the lead role in another historical miniseries and adaptation titled The Red Tent. Directed by Roger Young and written by Anne Meredith and Elizabeth Chandler, this biblical drama puts Ferguson in the role of Dinah, the only daughter of Leah (Minnie Driver) and Jacob (Iain Glen), as she tells the story of Israel’s 12 tribes and recounts her life from childhood to adulthood.

Through this narration, the story makes social commentary on women’s lives during the intensely patriarchal era of the Old Testament. The Red Tent received positive critical reception for giving Anita Diamant’s novel an adaptation with admirable production value. Likewise, Ferguson was particularly praised for her leading performance, with much of the miniseries being carried by her convincing presence and elegant narration.

The Red Tent is available to purchase now on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Store, and Vudu via Fandango at Home. Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two is now playing in theaters.

