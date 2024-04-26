Fallout has proven to be one of the bigger hits in Amazon Prime Video’s existence, and it’s also one of the most anticipated shows the streaming service has to offer this year. The series, which is loosely adapted from the popular video game franchise, stars Ella Purnell as a newly invented character who has to set off on a quest that will take her to the surface of a postapocalyptic version of Earth.

If you watched Fallout and found yourself intrigued by Purnell, in particular, then you’re in luck. She’s still a relatively new face in Hollywood, but she’s starred in a number of projects in recent years, many of which have required her to hide her British accent. These are three you should definitely check out if you’re a big Purnell fan.

Recommended Videos

Yellowjackets (2021-)

Yellowjackets (2021) Official Trailer #2 | SHOWTIME

Following a high school soccer team that gets stranded in the middle of the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes, Yellowjackets is Lord of the Flies with girls — and it is no less gruesome. The show splits its time between these girls living their teenage lives and the survivors trying to make sense of their lives 25 years after they were rescued.

While there’s plenty of mysterious elements around what exactly happened out in the woods, Yellowjackets is, at its core, a show that imagines the chaos of a world governed by teenage girls who might cannabalize each other if given the chance.

Army of the Dead (2021)

Army of the Dead | Official Trailer | Netflix

Director Zack Snyder is not for everyone, but Army of the Dead is one of the more rousing successes of his career. The film is set in a postapocalypse, and ollows a team that enters an infected area in the hopes of pulling off a massive heist and escaping with their lives.

Purnell plays one of the team’s central characters, and she is surrounded by a great cast that includes Dave Bautista and Matthias Schweighöfer. Like every Snyder movie, it also features plenty of extended action sequences, and it’s unafraid to put its entire budget on-screen. It may be a little long, but other than that, it’s a great ride.

Arcane (2021-)

Arcane | Final Trailer | Netflix

An animated series set in the world of League of Legends may sound like the dorkiest thing imaginable, but Arcane manages to rise above its nerdiest trappings to become a genuinely great animated series. Purnell plays Jinx, one of the two sisters at the center of the story.

Thanks in part to its innovative art style, Arcane doesn’t look or feel like most other animated shows on TV, and it’s also got more serious ideas on its mind than your typical animated property. It may seem like it’s for either kids or hardcore gamers, but if you check out the first season of Arcane, you may be surprised by how thoughtful and accessible it is.

Editors' Recommendations