 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

5 great Amazon Prime Video movies to stream this Election Day

By
The vigilante V wearing his mask and costume in V for Vendetta.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Do you know what you need to get through this year’s Election Day? An escape to the movies! But you don’t have to go out to see a great movie. Amazon Prime Video has an astonishing lineup right at your fingertips.

There’s truly something for everyone on Prime Video, but we want to make things easy for you. So we’ve gone ahead and shared our picks for the five great Amazon Prime Video movies to stream this Election Day.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

The Patriot (2000)

Mel Gibson in The Patriot.
Sony Pictures

Mel Gibson is patriotic to an almost ridiculous degree in The Patriot, but he doesn’t start out that way. Benjamin Martin (Mel Gibson) tried to stay out of the American Revolution, and he even provided medical aid to both sides after a battle near his home. However, his son Gabriel Edward Martin (Heath Ledger), refused to follow his father’s example and joined the rebels. When a sadistic British colonel named William Tavington (Jason Isaacs) kills Benjamin’s youngest son while arresting Gabriel, it sends the father into a rage.

Benjamin turns out to be just the man the revolution needed to turn the tide against Tavington and the British. However, Tavington’s tactics become even more brutal in response, and not even the Martin family can escape from his reach during the height of the war.

Watch The Patriot on Prime Video.

Escape From New York (1981)

Kurt Russell in Escape From New York.
AVCO Embassy Pictures[

Kurt Russell built his legend as an action star in John Carpenter’s Escape From New York. Convicted thief Snake Plissken (Russell) gets the chance to walk free if he agrees to rescue President John Harker (Donald Pleasence) from The Duke (Isaac Hayes), the crime lord who controls most of what used to be New York City.

To ensure Snake’s cooperation, the government puts a device in his body that will kill him if he doesn’t free the president in time. It’s a daring mission, and not everyone who helps Snake is going to get what they deserve. So he’ll just have to provide his own brand of justice.

Watch Escape From New York on Prime Video.

V for Vendetta (2006)

Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving in V For Vendetta.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Alan Moore has been very vocal about his hatred of every adaptation of his comic books. But if he ever saw V for Vendetta — the adaptation of his comic that was co-created by his Watchmen artist David Lloyd — then Moore would probably still hate it. Trust us though, it’s really true to the source material, although some changes have been made.

In the near future, Britain has fallen to an oppressive regime and its citizens are terrorized. V (Hugo Weaving) is a freedom fighter who keeps the hope for his country alive while hiding his face behind a Guy Fawkes mask. After saving a young woman named Evey Hammond (The Lady in the Lake‘s Natalie Portman), V tries to inspire her to rebel as well. And while Evey doesn’t share V’s agenda, he has a way of being very convincing even as he embarks on a very personal mission of revenge.

Watch V for Vendetta on Prime Video.

Jackie Brown (1997)

Pam Grier as Jackie Brown behind the wheel of a car in Jackie Brown.
Image via Miramax

For his third film, Jackie Brown, Quentin Tarantino adapted Elmore Leonard’s Rum Punch and gave ’70s blaxploitation icon named Pam Grier a comeback role for the ages as the title character. Tarantino also proved to be a good fit for Leonard’s work, as he put Jackie at the center of a struggle between a local crime boss, Ordell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson), and the FBI who want to arrest Ordell.

Rather than simply submitting to government blackmail or letting Ordell kill her, Jackie convinces both sides that she’s loyal to them. But even Jackie can’t pull off a con this big by herself, and Ordell’s bail bondsman, Max Cherry (Robert Forster), may be the only one that she can trust.

Watch Jackie Brown on Prime Video.

Elvis (2022)

Austin Butler lounges on a red couch in Elvis.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Welcome to the life and times of Elvis Presley, as seen by writer and director Baz Luhrmann. Elvis puts Austin Butler (The Bikeriders) in the title role as “the king,” and he delivered an Oscar-nominated performance. Tom Hanks co-stars as Colonel Tom Parker, the man who guided Elvis’ career for decades. But Butler is the one performer you that can’t take your eyes off of. He looks, sings, and dances like Elvis in a very convincing way.

Although the film catches Elvis at his height, it’s also there to watch him fall. Almost everyone knows how Elvis’ story ends, but the movie still feels like a triumph for bringing him back to life on the big screen.

Watch Elvis on Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (November 1-3)
Nicolas Cage in National Treasure.

Thanks to the way that the calendar falls, the first weekend of November begins on the first day of the month. And that means Hulu has added a brand new lineup of recent and classic hits. That's always the best time to find something fresh to watch on the Disney-owned streamer. But to start the month off right, we're suggesting the following picks for three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

Our choices include an unforgettable comedy/drama, a sci-fi/horror film, and an action/adventure title that is turning 20 years old this month.

Read more
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (November 1-3)
A dirtied James Bond stands on a road.

Last weekend, Tom Hardy said goodbye to the symbiote in Venom: The Last Dance. Billed as the final film in the Venom trilogy, The Last Dance opened to a franchise-low $51 million domestic box office haul. Still, that's a good opening weekend, especially considering these films have garnered negative reviews. Who would have thought The Last Dance would open better than Joker: Folie à Deux in the U.S.?

Not interested in comic book adaptations and prefer to get your movie fix at home? FAST services are about to look different thanks to an influx of new movies. All three movies on this list were recently added to FAST services. Remember, it's free to sign up and watch this ad-supported content. This weekend, consider streaming a murder mystery, a James Bond installment, and a cute football story.

Read more
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max (HBO), and more
Zoe Saldana holds a gun in Lioness.

Thanks to some late-arriving shows in October, November is off to a healthy start in terms of original series. The Paramount+' action thriller Lioness is back for season 2, while the Disney+ show Wizards Beyond Waverly Place resurrects one of Disney Channel's most beloved live-action fantasy shows. Netflix also has some thrills of its own with The Diplomat season 2.

If you're in the mood for weekly shows like an old-school TV fan, then Hulu and FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Star Trek: Lower Decks on Paramount+, and the Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking should keep you satisfied in the early weeks of November before even more new shows arrive.

Read more