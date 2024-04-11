A TV show based on the Fallout series of video games debuted on Amazon Prime this week, and now Fallout Shelter and Fallout 76 are both getting new content themed around the show.

Free-to-play vault management game Fallout Shelter will get a new eight-mission questline. Playing through this quest will net players six new vault dwellers, including Ella Purnell’s Lucy, Aaron Moten’s Maximus, and Walton Goggins’ The Ghoul. Bethesda is also adding other items themed around the series to the game, including a pre-war Cowboy outfit, The Ghoul’s revolver, a wedding dress, and a Vault 33 jumpsuit. That last item will be available for free to anyone who logs into the game between today and May 7.

Fallout 76 is also getting some in-game items based on the Amazon Prime series. Between today and May 7, a Vault 33 jumpsuit will be available for free for all players, while Fallout 1st subscribers can also pick up a West Coast Duster and Hat in the in-game store. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also be able to get the Vault 33 Survival Kit, which includes Lucy’s Vault 33 backpack, lunch boxes, perk card packs, and three S.C.O.R.E. Boosters. That backpack will also be available as a Twitch Drop.

Recommended Videos

Bethesda is taking this opportunity to get more people into Fallout 76 by letting people play the game for free between today and April 18 and offering it at an 80% discount this month. Keep in mind that the game is already part of Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra’s game catalogs, so the discount will be most useful for PC players or those who don’t have Microsoft or Sony’s gaming subscriptions.

Editors' Recommendations