DOOM + DOOM II - Launch Trailer

The very first Doom came out in 1993, but that doesn’t mean you can’t continue to improve it. A new enhanced edition of the first two Doom games is coming to Steam, and it will combine the two games into one and tack on a new episode.

The store listing, which lays out the improvements, was spotted by Wario64 on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. It’s described as the “definitive” way to experience the two games, with improvements like cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players, mod support, and performance up to 4K.

One of the more surprising additions here is the new campaign. “Legacy of Rust” was created by Doom makers id Software, MachineGames, and Nightdive Studios, which worked with id on the Doom 64 port. It’s the first official episode to introduce new demons and weapons across 16 maps. The enhanced editions will feature every other episode and map pack — including a new map pack for deathmatch — so players can play through 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch ones.

The games have also been made more accessible, with a new, more legible font, high-contrast mode, and text-to-speech. It’s also been translated into eight more languages: Mexican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

This discovery comes ahead of QuakeCon 2024, which started Thursda,y but properly kicks off this weekend. This is just the tip of the iceberg for the show’s reveals, which usually include news and updates from various ZeniMax Media brands. Since the Steam store page doesn’t have a release date, and there hasn’t been an official announcement from the developers, we can assume this will be one of the highlights from the convention.

Meanwhile, id Software has been continuing to add to the storied Doom franchise, with Doom Eternal in 2020, two DLC chapters, supported multiplayer modes, and the upcoming Doom: The Dark Ages, which was announced at this year’s Xbox Games Showcase. That also hasn’t stopped development on even more remasters and enhanced versions of the early Doom entries, many of which have also had new content. Doom 64 from 2020 featured The Lost Levels DLC, which added new missions.