 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The first two Doom games are getting enhanced PC editions with all-new content

By
DOOM + DOOM II - Launch Trailer
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

The very first Doom came out in 1993, but that doesn’t mean you can’t continue to improve it. A new enhanced edition of the first two Doom games is coming to Steam, and it will combine the two games into one and tack on a new episode.

Recommended Videos

The store listing, which lays out the improvements, was spotted by Wario64 on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. It’s described as the “definitive” way to experience the two games, with improvements like cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players, mod support, and performance up to 4K.

One of the more surprising additions here is the new campaign. “Legacy of Rust” was created by Doom makers id Software, MachineGames, and Nightdive Studios, which worked with id on the Doom 64 port. It’s the first official episode to introduce new demons and weapons across 16 maps. The enhanced editions will feature every other episode and map pack — including a new map pack for deathmatch — so players can play through 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch ones.

The games have also been made more accessible, with a new, more legible font, high-contrast mode, and text-to-speech. It’s also been translated into eight more languages: Mexican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

This discovery comes ahead of QuakeCon 2024, which started Thursda,y but properly kicks off this weekend. This is just the tip of the iceberg for the show’s reveals, which usually include news and updates from various ZeniMax Media brands. Since the Steam store page doesn’t have a release date, and there hasn’t been an official announcement from the developers, we can assume this will be one of the highlights from the convention.

Meanwhile, id Software has been continuing to add to the storied Doom franchise, with Doom Eternal in 2020, two DLC chapters, supported multiplayer modes, and the upcoming Doom: The Dark Ages, which was announced at this year’s Xbox Games Showcase. That also hasn’t stopped development on even more remasters and enhanced versions of the early Doom entries, many of which have also had new content. Doom 64 from 2020 featured The Lost Levels DLC, which added new missions.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
No thoughts, no feelings, only Temple Run: Legends
Characters run in key art for Temple Run: Legends.

When I'm riding on the New York City subway, I'm almost always playing a game on my Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. I still haven't gotten over the novel appeal of getting to take a complicated, graphically intense game like Elden Ring on the go. I'm spoiled, but sometimes I can't help but glimpse at the grass on the other side. Sometimes I'll notice a fellow commuter playing a simple mobile game like Subway Surfers.

In that moment, I'm torn in two. One part of me feels thrilled that portable gaming is no longer restrained to brainless experiences like that. Another part of me, though, wishes I was playing that game instead.

Read more
Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for August 8
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.

We have the solution to Wordle on July 16, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself, right here. We've placed the answer at the bottom of the page, so we don't ruin the surprise before you've had a chance to work through the clues. So let's dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday's answer.
Yesterday's Wordle answer
Let's start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday's Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don't play it daily, which was "MACAW." So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn't that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck.
Hints for today's Wordle
Still can't figure it out? We have today's Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let's take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there's no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive -- you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle includes the letter y.
Today’s Wordle uses three vowels.
Today's Wordle is a way to describe foods like spaghetti.

Read more
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, August 8
New York Times Crossword logo.

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there's something for everyone — but the newspaper's standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don't get discouraged if you can't get every single word in a puzzle.

Read more