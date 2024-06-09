Everything announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2024

The next Xbox Games Showcase is finally upon us, and it’s an important one for Microsoft. It needs to restore faith in Xbox as a brand in the middle of a tumultuous year that has been full of layoffs, studio closures, and the genesis of a multiplatform approach that had divided the fanbase. Thankfully, Xbox has a lot of neat-looking games coming later this year to show, including Avowed and Indiana Jones and The Great Circle.
Because of all this, 2024’s Xbox Games Showcase is definitely a can’t-miss event, and Xbox fans should be aware of all the announcements from it. To help you keep track of everything revealed, I’ll be doing a live recap of the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase right here.
Doom: The Dark Ages was finally confirmed
The second announcement of the show was a brand new Doom game. Titled Doom: The Dark Ages, it has more of a medieval theme and aesthetic, although Doom Guy will still mow down enemies with a shotgun and other awesome weapons like a chainsaw shield. Doom: The Dark Ages will be released for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 in 2025. It will be a day one Xbox Game Pass title.
Perfect Dark looks fantastic in gameplay reveal
The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics finally showed off some gameplay for their new Perfect Dark game during the Xbox Games Showcase. It’s a first-person stealth action game with some parkour elements to its movement. We also got our first look at what this game’s redesigned version of Joanna Dark looks. “Earth has been struck by a series of disasters, bringing ecosystems around the world to the verge of collapse. In this first look at gameplay, follow agent Joanna Dark as she hunts down the world’s most wanted criminal, Daniel Carrington, to uncover the mysteries that threaten the lives of millions,” its official description reads. We did not get a release window for Perfect Dark, but Xbox reaffirmed that it will be on Xbox Game Pass day one.
A new Fable will finally be released in 2025
Playground Games finally showed off some gameplay from Fable, its revival of Lionhead Game Studios’ RPG series. It highlighted a world where players don’t really appreciate heroes anymore. We also saw some flashy magic and combat animations. Most importantly, Microsoft confirmed that Fable will be released for PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2025, making it one of its biggest releases of next year.
Max Caulfield returns in Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Deck Nine and Square Enix unveiled the next entry in its Life is Strange narrative adventure series. It follows Max Caufield as she attempts to solve murders with her powers, which she now understands let her see events from parallel timelines. Its full title is Life is Strange: Double Exposure, and the game will be released on October 29 of this year across PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.
Everything else
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 got a story trailer ahead of its dedicated Direct following the showcase.
- State of Decay 3 got a cinematic trailer.
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard got its first trailer, which highlighted a lot of the different characters that players will be able to encounter in the game. It launches in fall 2024.
- We got the first trailer for Shattered Space, the first expansion for Starfield.
- A Starfield update releasing tonight adds new locations, gear, bounties, Bethesda Creator Club content, and more.
- Fallout 76: Skyline Valley adds the Shenandoah region to the multiplayer game on June 12, and Ghouls will become playable in 2025.
- Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive unveiled Expedition 33, which launches in 2025.
- We got a new look at gameplay for Complusion Games’ South of Midnight, and a 2025 release window was confirmed.
- World of Warcraft: The War Within received an August 26 release date.
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater got a new gameplay trailer.
- Season 13 of Sea of Thieves begins July 25.
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn got a July 18 release date.
- Age of Mythology: Retold, a remake of the classic PC RTS, launch on PC and Xbox on September 4.
- The Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo IV got a cinematic trailer and an October 8 release date.
- Fragpunk, a card-based FPS published by NetEase, was announced.
- Winter Burrow was announced and got an early 2025 release window.
- The developers of The Artful Escape revealed their next game Mixtape. It’s out in 2025.
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 got a November 19 release date.
- The Elder Scrolls Online got a new trailer celebrating its tenth anniversary, and subscriptions to it are free through June 19.
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle got an extended gameplay segment but did not get a release date.
- Mecha Break will come to Xbox Series X/S in 2025, with a closed beta test coming this August.
- Wuchang: Falling Feather was announced.
