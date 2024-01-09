 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Xbox’s first stream of 2024 will include Bethesda’s Indiana Jones game

Tomas Franzese
By
Harrison Ford holds a sword in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
Lucasfilm

Microsoft announced the first Xbox presentation of 2024 on Xbox Wire: another Developer_Direct meant to provide insight on upcoming first-party titles. Of the four games confirmed for the January 18 event so far, the most surprising of the bunch is the Indiana Jones title from MachineGames.

This Indiana Jones game was announced by MachineGames in January 2021, just prior to the completion of Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media. Bethesda Games Studios’ Todd Howard is apparently a big fan of the Lucasfilm franchise and is working closely with the developers of the Wolfenstein reboot games to craft this new adventure. Bethesda has not stated much publicly about it since then, although its Xbox exclusivity came up during the FTC trial Microsoft was engaged in 2023.

Recommended Videos

“MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, will reveal their upcoming Indiana Jones game, an action-adventure that puts players in the leather jacket of the legendary archaeologist,” the Xbox Wire post explains. “Developer_Direct will showcase more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights, including details about the game’s setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy, additional details from his next globe-trotting adventure, and the premiere of the first gameplay trailer.”

Developer Direct '24 key art teasing Ara: History Untold, Avowed, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and Ara: History Untold.
Microsoft

Essentially, this Developer_Direct will finally reveal what this Indiana Jones game actually is and how it will play, allowing fans to set their expectations on the title more accurately. That teaser statement does not allude to a release date, so it’s currently unknown if such a reveal will be part of the show.

Related

As for what else you should expect from the second ever Developer_Direct, which takes place at 12 p.m. PT on January 18, three more games are confirmed to appear. It’ll also contain extended looks at Obsidian Entertainment’s RPG Avowed, Oxide Games’ 4X strategy game Ara: History Untold, and Ninja Theory’s cinematic action game Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. A Global Reveal event for The Elder Scrolls Online will also begin at 1 p.m. PT, right after the Developer_Direct wraps up.

Microsoft says no Activision Blizzard-related announcements will pop up at the event but teases that players “can look forward to news from those teams later this year.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
The best fighting games for PS5
street fighter 6 preview summer game fest screenshotter youtube streetfighter6 announcetrailer 2 24

There's an entire generation of gamers out there who cut their teeth in the old arcades. Standing side by side with your opponent was the only option for real player-versus-player competition back in the day, and the king of the competitive genres was undoubtedly fighting games. The simple premise of two fighters squaring off against each other spawned some of the most popular and successful gaming franchises of all time. To this day, games that once made their debut in arcade cabinets are releasing new sequels for your home consoles to play from the comfort of your own sofa.

Whether against the computer, online, or playing locally on your couch, fighting games offer a pure test of skill that many compare to games like chess. Unlike chess, though, each fighting game has its own rules, systems, matchups, and more to learn. Factor in things like pure 2D versus 3D fighters, extra modes, and character rosters, and any two fighting games can look almost entirely different. Plus, there's always the art style to consider, too. The PS5's hardware is perfect for running fighting games, which demand rock-solid performance, and it's home to all the biggest franchises, from legacy series like Street Fighter and Tekken to one-offs like Dragon Ball FighterZ. If you want to throw down in a one-on-one test of skill, there are the best fighting games for PS5.

Read more
The best co-op games on Xbox Series X
Jack Sparrow and pirate from Sea of Thieves.

The Xbox Series X is home to superb games we'll no doubt be talking about for years to come. The system features RPGs, shooters, puzzle games, survival games, and even competitive experiences that throw you against other players to be the last person standing. Better yet are the games you can enjoy with friends, either from the couch or online. Something about working together with a friend to defeat bosses or tackle objectives is widely appealing, making it easy to see why co-op games are so popular. The lineup of co-op games is constantly growing on Xbox Series X, but there are several you absolutely need to play.

These are the best co-op games on Xbox Series X.

Read more
10 significant video game anniversaries worth celebrating in 2024
Gordon Freeman's suit in Half-Life 2 RTX

2024 isn’t going to be as jam-packed with new AAA games as 2022 and 2023 were, giving us more time to go back and appreciate the classics. Anniversaries and the celebrations that follow are commonplace in the video game industry, especially if that anniversary is a multiple of five. Plenty of fantastic, influential games will hit milestones this year, but a few stand out. Some could even offer teasers into what might be in store for 2024 if developers plan to celebrate their classics. Regardless of whether these birthdays come with any presents, these are 10 video game anniversaries worth celebrating this year.
Warcraft -- 30 years

I can’t talk about video game anniversaries in 2024 without bringing up Warcraft. 2024 is filled with milestones for the series, thanks to some uniform releases from Blizzard. The entire franchise will turn 30 on November 15, as that's the day Warcraft: Orcs & Humans released and redefined the real-time strategy genre in 1994. Then there’s World of Warcraft, the most popular MMO of all time, which turns 20 in November 2023. Finally, the Warcraft digital collectible card game Hearthstone turns ten on March 11. To celebrate, Blizzard Entertainment plans to release World of Warcraft’s The War Within expansion and add Cataclysm to World of Warcraft Classic.
Super Metroid -- 30 years

Read more