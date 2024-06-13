 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

An Xbox PC Game Pass exclusive just got a release date and no one noticed

By
Nefertiti in Egypt menu in Ara: History Untold. An upgrade on screen is called Rays of the Aten: Farms and their Upgrades provide an additional +1 food per turn
Xbox Game Studios

Xbox is going all in on strategy games. On Wednesday, it announced that Ara: History Untold is coming to PC on September 24 and will be available on day one with PC Game Pass.

Weirdly enough, though, the news coverage has been slim, despite Xbox releasing a whole podcast about it and the soon-to-release Age of Mythology: Retold from the Age of Empires team. It’s also strange that the news didn’t pop up in this summer’s Xbox Game Showcase, which took place days ago. The podcast and blog is all there is to show how Xbox is committed to real-time strategy.

Recommended Videos

Ara: History Untold, developed by Oxide Games, is specifically a historical strategy game in the vein of Sid Meier’s Civilization series or Age of Empires. It features gorgeous graphics, leaders from across civilization that fit into different playstyles, and what are called simultaneous turns for multiplayer.

Related

“The way that works is you submit your actions, and everyone else in the world submits their actions at the same time, and then they all get resolved together,” Oxide President Marc Meyer told Xbox. “It’s not a situation where if you go first, you get to get the claim; the person who goes second doesn’t get the claim. In this model, everyone goes at the same time.” This also means that you can take as long as you want to play a turn (as long as everybody else you’re playing with is alright with that, of course).

The game was revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in 2022, although it was a bit overshadowed by news of Hideo Kojima’s Xbox partnership and Starfield‘s gameplay reveal. The company in general has been light on marketing specific games this year leading up to their launches. Many people online commented that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 also didn’t get a ton of marketing immediately ahead of its May launch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Crash Bandicoot 4 dev partners with Xbox for next game — after leaving Xbox
Crash Bandicoot emerging from a tunnel, with a smirk on his face.

Toys for Bob, the now-independent game developer best known for its work on Call of Duty and Crash Bandicoot games, announced that it struck a deal with Xbox, its former parent company, to publish its next game.

The studio revealed the move on X (formerly Twitter) Friday, adding that while the game is still in the early stages of development, the team is "working hard on an experience we're so sooo inspired about."

Read more
3 underrated Xbox Game Pass titles to play this weekend (May 31-June 2)
A knight with a large sword prepares to stab a dragon in Lords of the Fallen.

We're right on the precipice of June, which will be chock-full of new game announcements from every publisher. In fact, that wave already started with Sony's May 30 State of Play. Still, just because this time of year is mainly focused on video game announcements doesn't mean you shouldn't be playing anything new. If you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber in particular, there are three titles you can have a great time with this weekend.

For those excited about Until Dawn's PC and PS5 remake, I recommend you check out developer Supermassive Games' previous narrative title, which is actually available through Game Pass. The other two games are new to the service. One is a Soulslike that was nearly a decade in the making, but paid off that wait by being an impressive title that stands toe-to-toe with FromSoftware's work. The other is one of 2023's best games, a puzzler that will make you think more deeply about how people interact with each other.
The Quarry

Read more
Xbox Game Pass has its own Super Mario Odyssey, and it’s a delight
A giant ghost is wrapped in chains in Hauntii.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have a lot of advantages over the Switch, but there's one advantage Nintendo never loses: games. While Sony and Microsoft struggle to put out consistent exclusives, Nintendo always manages to put out fairly high-quality games on a monthly bases (even if some recent releases have felt like filler). The fact that you can only play Super Mario Odyssey on a Nintendo console will always be the company's ace in the hole.

Thankfully, enough developers have been influenced by Nintendo's design that it's not hard to find a great title that scratches the same itch as a Nintendo classic on competing platforms. Just look at games like the Pikmin-inspired Tinykin. Xbox has been especially smart about seeking out games like that over the years and adding them to Xbox Game Pass. It's done that once again with one of its newest additions, the delightful Hauntii.

Read more