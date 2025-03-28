3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (March 28-30)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Atomfall Batman: Arkham Knight Tunic

Xbox isn’t letting March run out without giving Game Pass subscribers one last batch of titles fresh to the service. April will be a huge month for upcoming Xbox Series X games, kicking things off with South of Midnight early and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 both arriving on Game Pass day one. But before we get too caught up in the future, let’s focus on the here and now. We have one big day one addition that will be of interest to Fallout fans, plus two other games arriving in Core that everyone should play. Don’t let this weekend go to waste and check out these Game Pass hits.

Atomfall

Atomfall has more differences to a Fallout game than it might look, but bugs aren’t one of them. That’s an annoyance for certain, but not enough to pass on the entire experience. You are let loose in a quarantine zone in an alternate history version of 1957 where the real-life Windscale fire was far worse than it was in reality. This game is brutal in almost every way, but also incredibly flexible. Quests are referred to as Investigations, meaning you have to do a lot of the legwork figuring out where to go and how you want to solve them. It has moments of brilliance with its almost immersive sim-like design, but don’t expect a polished shooter or RPG.

Recommended Videos

Atomfall is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Batman: Arkham Knight

The Batman universe has been in a rough spot for almost a decade. Arkham Knights was mediocre at best, and the less said about Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, the better. With nothing to look forward to in the near future, why not give the Caped Crusader’s last truly great game another shot? Batman: Arkham Knight got some flak when it came out for how often it asks the player to use the Batmobile, but it isn’t nearly as bad as some would have you believe. This version of Gotham is oozing with atmosphere, with plenty of action and detective work, and a captivating main plot — even if the twist is a little obvious. Despite turning 10 years old this year, Batman: Arkham Knight still holds up as the best Batman game ever made.

Batman: Arkham Knight is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Tunic

Not everyone has an entire weekend to sink into a huge open-world game or hardcore RPG, so let’s round out our selection with Tunic. Now also part of Core, this isometric indie game is the best Zelda-like you can find on Xbox. You play as a little fox character exploring a world, collecting weapons and items, and exploring dungeons. Besides being just a solid game, what is interesting about Tunic is that one of the main collectibles is instruction manual pages for the game itself, only they are in a fake language you can’t read. This gives you just enough clues to know that there are mechanics in the game that exist, but leave it to you to fully experiment to figure out how to use them.

Tunic is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.