 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (March 28-30)

By
A man stands on a rock in Atomfall.
Rebellion

Xbox isn’t letting March run out without giving Game Pass subscribers one last batch of titles fresh to the service. April will be a huge month for upcoming Xbox Series X games, kicking things off with South of Midnight early and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 both arriving on Game Pass day one. But before we get too caught up in the future, let’s focus on the here and now. We have one big day one addition that will be of interest to Fallout fans, plus two other games arriving in Core that everyone should play. Don’t let this weekend go to waste and check out these Game Pass hits.

Atomfall

Atomfall has more differences to a Fallout game than it might look, but bugs aren’t one of them. That’s an annoyance for certain, but not enough to pass on the entire experience. You are let loose in a quarantine zone in an alternate history version of 1957 where the real-life Windscale fire was far worse than it was in reality. This game is brutal in almost every way, but also incredibly flexible. Quests are referred to as Investigations, meaning you have to do a lot of the legwork figuring out where to go and how you want to solve them. It has moments of brilliance with its almost immersive sim-like design, but don’t expect a polished shooter or RPG.

Recommended Videos

Atomfall is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Related

Batman: Arkham Knight

The Batman universe has been in a rough spot for almost a decade. Arkham Knights was mediocre at best, and the less said about Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, the better. With nothing to look forward to in the near future, why not give the Caped Crusader’s last truly great game another shot? Batman: Arkham Knight got some flak when it came out for how often it asks the player to use the Batmobile, but it isn’t nearly as bad as some would have you believe. This version of Gotham is oozing with atmosphere, with plenty of action and detective work, and a captivating main plot — even if the twist is a little obvious. Despite turning 10 years old this year, Batman: Arkham Knight still holds up as the best Batman game ever made.

Batman: Arkham Knight is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Tunic

Not everyone has an entire weekend to sink into a huge open-world game or hardcore RPG, so let’s round out our selection with Tunic. Now also part of Core, this isometric indie game is the best Zelda-like you can find on Xbox. You play as a little fox character exploring a world, collecting weapons and items, and exploring dungeons. Besides being just a solid game, what is interesting about Tunic is that one of the main collectibles is instruction manual pages for the game itself, only they are in a fake language you can’t read. This gives you just enough clues to know that there are mechanics in the game that exist, but leave it to you to fully experiment to figure out how to use them.

Tunic is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Copilot for Gaming is like Xbox’s Nintendo tip line, but for AI
Copilot Age of Empires

Copilot Is Coming To Gaming, Xbox Play Anywhere Updates, And More | Official Xbox Podcast

Copilot for Gaming is an AI that can improve gaming experience, and it's on the way for Xbox players soon. Fatima Kardar, Xbox Corporate VP of Gaming AI, demoed the features on the Official Xbox Podcast and showed how the tool can help players jump right back into a game without much downtime.

Read more
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (March 7-9)
The map screen in Monster Train.

We've hit that one unfortunate weekend of the year when we need to set our clocks forward an hour, thus robbing us of one precious hour of free time to play the best Xbox Series X games. The big game of the month, Assassin's Creed Shadows, is still a few weeks away, so there's plenty of time to see what the best games on Game Pass are right now. We found a great selection of brand-new additions to help you spend less time thinking about what to play and more time gaming on this slightly shorter weekend. These are the best new Xbox Game Pass games available right now.

While this month is a little light on new releases, there are still plenty of upcoming Xbox Series X games to be excited about.
Monster Train
Monster Train Release Trailer

Read more
3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (March 7-9)
A dragon in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Despite this first weekend in March being one hour shorter than any other, PlayStation Plus is giving us some massive games to fill our time with. The games coming to the Essential tier might be some of the best PlayStation Plus games we get all year and are more than enough to hold you over until the next upcoming PS5 game on your wishlist arrives. This includes the inclusion of one very recent PS5 RPG, a collection of classic retro titles, and a remastered entry in a long-running franchise. There's no time to waste this weekend deciding on what games to play, so let us give you the lowdown on the best new PlayStation Plus games to sink your time into.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard | Official Launch Trailer

That's right, less than six months after launch Dragon Age: The Veilguard is already being offered on PlayStation Plus Essential. The game suffered from some unnecessary controversy before launch, but the end product is a fun action RPG with great characters and plenty of reasons to invest yourself in this epic fantasy world. You will create your custom character known as Rook who leads the titular Veilguard in a quest to stop two ancient gods from destroying the world. With multiple classes to pick from, weapon types to try, and a lovable cast to grow your relationship with, this is a steal to get as part of your subscription.

Read more